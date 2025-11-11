Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said he is "relaxed" about his future despite the fact his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old was linked with a move away from Anfield over the summer after Liverpool signed left-back Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth.

Sources told ESPN Atletico Madrid were interested in signing Robertson, however he ultimately decided to remain on Merseyside.

Andy Robertson is relaxed about his Liverpool future. Jan Kruger/Getty Images

"I think last season everyone was bored of talking about the three lads [Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold], but for me the relationship between me and the club has been a wonderful one," Robertson said.

"They've done everything for me in terms of me and my family. I think I've not been too bad for them in terms of signing from Hull for £8 million and what I've done. Whatever happens will happen behind closed doors and I'm relaxed about the whole situation. If it is my last year, then it's my last year. If it's not, then so be it."

Despite Kerkez's arrival, Robertson has started each of Liverpool's last three games at left-back, impressing against both Aston Villa and Real Madrid.

Asked whether there have been any talks over a new contract at Anfield, the defender added: "I think obviously I had a bit of a stressful summer in terms of decisions and things like that. And I've said to myself to just try and enjoy the next few months and then obviously it will start probably taking over my life. I've got no doubt about that.

"That's what happens when you go into your last six months. I'm just trying to focus on football now. Delighted to be back on the pitch, delighted to be back playing the last few games. That's important and let's see what happens. But I'm relaxed about the whole thing and the club has been amazing for me."