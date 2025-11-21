Premier League injuries this weekend: Club-by-club updates and FPL latest

Open Extended Reactions

The Premier League is back this weekend after the international break, and ESPN has you covered with all the latest injury and suspension news.

All 20 clubs -- including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham -- have their fair share of absentees ahead of matchweek 12, with plenty to play for as we head towards the Christmas period.

Whether it be for managing your Fantasy Premier League squad or just wanting to know the updates from your favourite team, check out who's out this week.

(This file was last updated on Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. BST, before matchweek 12)

Next game: vs. Tottenham (Nov. 23)

Arsenal have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the north London derby with key defender Gabriel Magalhaes ruled out "for weeks".

The 27-year-old, an ever-present this season in a side who have conceded just five Premier League goals, suffered a thigh injury on international duty with Brazil.

Riccardo Calafiori, D: knock, DOUBT

Martin Ødegaard, M: knee, DOUBT

Gabriel Martinelli, F: knock, DOUBT

Kai Havertz, F: knee, DOUBT

Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, DOUBT

Viktor Gyökeres, F: hamstring, DOUBT

Noni Madueke, F: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Dec

Gabriel Magalhães, D: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Dec

Next game: vs. West Ham (Nov. 22)

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has a hefty injury list he has as he prepares for the visit of West Ham to the Vitality Stadium with Antoine Semenyo battling and ankle problem, Justin Kluivert ruled out by an adductor strain and Scotland midfielder Ben Gannon Doak potentially facing surgery to repair hamstring damage.

"Especially Ben's is a bad one, he will be out for some time," Iraola said.

Adam Smith, D: concussion, DOUBT

Tyler Adams, D: concussion, DOUBT

Antoine Semenyo, M: ankle, DOUBT

Matai Akinmboni, D: muscle, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Ben Gannon Doak, M: hamstring, OUT, est. return unknown

Justin Kluivert, M: muscle, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Next game: vs. Leeds (Nov. 23)

Unai Emery hopes to have Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash, Amadou Onana and Lamare Bogarde available for Aston Villa's trip to Leeds, with Tyrone Mings the only guaranteed absentee.

Ezri Konsa, D: calf, DOUBT

Matty Cash, D: knock, DOUBT

Lamare Bogarde, D: knock, DOUBT

Amadou Onana, M: undisclosed, DOUBT

Tyrone Mings, D: hamstring, OUT

Next game: vs. Brighton (Nov. 22)

Head coach Keith Andrews admitted it has been a "tough week" at Brentford following the news that Fabio Carvalho will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Josh Dasilva, M: knee - OUT, est. return early-Jan

Fábio Carvalho, M: knee - OUT, est. return unknown

Antoni Milambo, M: knee - OUT, est.return unknown

Next game: vs. Brentford (Nov. 22)

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said he could not confirm when Kaoru Mitoma would return to action, saying "we just have to see how he can handle the pain" following an ankle injury.

Solly March, M: knee, OUT, est.return early-Dec

James Milner, muscle, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Kaoru Mitoma, M: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Adam Webster, D: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Next game: vs. Chelsea (Nov. 22)

Burnley boss Scott Parker said forward Armando Broja "maybe dodged a bullet" with an ankle injury suffered against England less serious than first feared.

Broja could yet face former club Chelsea on Saturday having trained since Wednesday, but that certainly had not looked like being the case when he left Albania's World Cup qualifier against England on a stretcher on Sunday.

Armando Broja, F: ankle, DOUBT

Connor Roberts, D: knee, OUT, est.return mid-Dec

Jordan Beyer, D: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Jan

Zeki Amdouni, F: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-Jan

Next game: vs. Burnley (Nov. 22)

Cole Palmer faces another spell on the sidelines after fracturing his toe in an accident at home.

The Chelsea forward had just returned to training after two months out with a groin injury.

But boss Enzo Maresca has revealed Palmer will miss Saturday's trip to Burnley, Tuesday's blockbuster Champions League clash with Barcelona and next weekend's Premier League tussle with leaders Arsenal.

Benoit Badiashile, D: muscle, DOUBT

Cole Palmer, M: groin, toe, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Romeo Lavia, M: quadriceps, est. return early-Dec

Dario Essugo, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Dec.

Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Apr.

Mykhailo Mudryk, M: suspension, OUT

Next game: vs Wolves (Nov. 22)

Oliver Glasner has no injury concerns before Saturday's game at Wolves, with Marc Guéhi, Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Philippe Mateta all training well after knocks.

Next game: vs. Manchester United (Nov. 24)

Everton midfielder Merlin Rohl is likely to be out for at least a couple of weeks after undergoing surgery on a hernia problem.

The Merseyside club took advantage of the international break to send the 23-year-old for an operation.

Nathan Patterson, D: muscle, DOUBT

Merlin Rohl, M: hernia, OUT

Next game: vs. Sunderland (Nov. 22)

Marco Silva has confirmed that Rodrigo Muniz is going to miss the next three months after having surgery on a hamstring injury.

Saša Lukić, M: suspension, OUT

Antonee Robinson, D: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Dec.

Rodrigo Muniz, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Feb

Next game: vs Aston Villa (Nov. 23)

Nobody reported back from international duty with an injury for Leeds, with Daniel Farke having a full squad at his disposal.

Next game: vs. Nottingham Forest (Nov. 22)

Arne Slot's hopes of arresting Liverpool's slide on the pitch have not been helped by muscle injuries to playmaker Florian Wirtz and right-back Conor Bradley -- the latter set to be sidelined for three weeks -- although goalkeeper Alisson Becker is back after eight matches out with a hamstring problem.

Florian Wirtz, M: muscle, OUT

Conor Bradley, D: muscle, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Giovanni Leoni, D: knee, OUT, est. return unknown

Jeremie Frimpong, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Dec.

Next game: vs. Everton (Nov. 24)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says summer signing Benjamin Sesko has avoided serious injury and only faces a further "few weeks" out.

The 22-year-old striker withdrew from Slovenia's squad after limping off with a knee injury sustained late in the 2-2 draw at Tottenham before the international break.

Amorim was initially "more concerned" about the issue due to the fact it related to a knee, but the United boss is confident Sesko has avoided a lengthy lay-off.

Kobbie Mainoo, M: knock, DOUBT

Benjamin Sesko, F: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Lisandro Martínez, D: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Harry Maguire, D: knock, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Next game: vs. Newcastle (Nov. 22)

Rodri remains out for the weekend as the Spain midfielder continues to manage his fitness following a recent setback, with a brief substitute appearance away at Bournemouth earlier this month his only appearance since he was forced off at Brentford on Oct. 5.

Rodri, M: knock, OUT - est. return early-Dec

Mateo Kovacic, M: ankle, OUT - est. return eaarly-Dec

Next game: vs. Manchester City (Nov. 22)

With fellow summer arrival Yoane Wissa yet to kick a ball for Newcastle -- the former Brentford man continues to work his way back from a knee injury with Eddie Howe admitting he is effectively back in pre-season training -- Nick Woltemade will continue to carry the burden of providing the bulk of his side's threat alone.

Anthony Gordon, M: hip, DOUBT

Tino Livramento, D: knee, DOUBT

Dan Burn, D: suspension, OUT

William Osula, F: ankle, OUT, est. return mid-Dec

Yoane Wissa, F: knee, OUT, est. return unknown

Next game: vs. Liverpool (Nov. 22)

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche has said the international break has allowed time to build up a "positive" feeling amongst his group ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, D: groin, DOUBT

Chris Wood, F: knee, DOUBT

Callum Hudson-Odoi, M: knock, DOUBT

Ola Aina, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Jan

Douglas Luiz, M: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Dilane Bakwa, D: OUT

Next game: vs. Fulham (Nov. 22)

Both Romaine Mundle and Leo Hjelde featured for Sunderland's U21 team on Thursday, but a return to the first team isn't on the cards just yet.

Dennis Cirkin, D: wrist, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Aji Alese, D: shoulder, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Habib Diarra, M: groin, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Romaine Mundle, M: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Leo Hjelde, D: achilles, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Next game: vs. Arsenal (Nov. 23)

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has been given a major boost ahead of Sunday's trip to north London rivals Arsenal with forward Randal Kolo Muani available.

The Paris Saint-Germain loanee suffered a blow to his jaw in Spurs' 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Nov. 8 and subsequently missed international duty with France.

He joined a lengthy injury list for Tottenham, but Frank provided positive updates on a number of players and Kolo Muani can unexpectedly play after he was fitted with a protective mask in order to train this week.

Archie Gray, M: muscle, DOUBT

Mohammed Kudus, M: knock, DOUBT

Ben Davies, D: muscle, DOUBT

Kota Takai, D: foot, DOUBT

Radu Dragusin, D: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Yves Bissouma, M: ankle, OUT, est.return early-Dec

Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec.

James Maddison, M: ACL, OUT, est. return early-Jan

Next game: vs. Bournemouth (Nov. 23)

Nuno Espirito Santo has said his West Ham side have to find a way to perform without the "irreplaceable" Lucas Pacqueta.

The Brazilian is suspended for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth after picking up five yellow cards.

Niclas Füllkrug, F: thigh, DOUBT

Freddie Potts, M: leg, DOUBT

Konstantinos Mavropanos, D: hamstring, DOUBT

Lucas Paquetá, M: suspension, OUT

Next game: vs. Crystal Palace (Nov. 22)

New Wolves manager Rob Edwards just has the three longer term absentees to deal with before his debut, with no injuries on international duty to his players.

Matt Doherty, wrist, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Daniel Bentley, G: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Rodrigo Gomes, groin, OUT, est. return early-Jan