Premier League injuries this weekend: Club-by-club updates and FPL latest

The Premier League is back this weekend after the international break, and ESPN has you covered with all the latest injury and suspension news.
All 20 clubs -- including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham -- have their fair share of absentees ahead of matchweek 12, with plenty to play for as we head towards the Christmas period.
Whether it be for managing your Fantasy Premier League squad or just wanting to know the updates from your favourite team, check out who's out this week.
(This file was last updated on Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. BST, before matchweek 12)
Arsenal
Next game: vs. Tottenham (Nov. 23)
Arsenal have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the north London derby with key defender Gabriel Magalhaes ruled out "for weeks".
The 27-year-old, an ever-present this season in a side who have conceded just five Premier League goals, suffered a thigh injury on international duty with Brazil.
Riccardo Calafiori, D: knock, DOUBT
Martin Ødegaard, M: knee, DOUBT
Gabriel Martinelli, F: knock, DOUBT
Kai Havertz, F: knee, DOUBT
Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, DOUBT
Viktor Gyökeres, F: hamstring, DOUBT
Noni Madueke, F: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Dec
Gabriel Magalhães, D: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Dec
AFC Bournemouth
Next game: vs. West Ham (Nov. 22)
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has a hefty injury list he has as he prepares for the visit of West Ham to the Vitality Stadium with Antoine Semenyo battling and ankle problem, Justin Kluivert ruled out by an adductor strain and Scotland midfielder Ben Gannon Doak potentially facing surgery to repair hamstring damage.
"Especially Ben's is a bad one, he will be out for some time," Iraola said.
Adam Smith, D: concussion, DOUBT
Tyler Adams, D: concussion, DOUBT
Antoine Semenyo, M: ankle, DOUBT
Matai Akinmboni, D: muscle, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Ben Gannon Doak, M: hamstring, OUT, est. return unknown
Justin Kluivert, M: muscle, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Aston Villa
Next game: vs. Leeds (Nov. 23)
Unai Emery hopes to have Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash, Amadou Onana and Lamare Bogarde available for Aston Villa's trip to Leeds, with Tyrone Mings the only guaranteed absentee.
Ezri Konsa, D: calf, DOUBT
Matty Cash, D: knock, DOUBT
Lamare Bogarde, D: knock, DOUBT
Amadou Onana, M: undisclosed, DOUBT
Tyrone Mings, D: hamstring, OUT
Brentford
Next game: vs. Brighton (Nov. 22)
Head coach Keith Andrews admitted it has been a "tough week" at Brentford following the news that Fabio Carvalho will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.
Josh Dasilva, M: knee - OUT, est. return early-Jan
Fábio Carvalho, M: knee - OUT, est. return unknown
Antoni Milambo, M: knee - OUT, est.return unknown
Brighton & Hove Albion
Next game: vs. Brentford (Nov. 22)
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said he could not confirm when Kaoru Mitoma would return to action, saying "we just have to see how he can handle the pain" following an ankle injury.
Solly March, M: knee, OUT, est.return early-Dec
James Milner, muscle, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Kaoru Mitoma, M: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Adam Webster, D: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Burnley
Next game: vs. Chelsea (Nov. 22)
Burnley boss Scott Parker said forward Armando Broja "maybe dodged a bullet" with an ankle injury suffered against England less serious than first feared.
Broja could yet face former club Chelsea on Saturday having trained since Wednesday, but that certainly had not looked like being the case when he left Albania's World Cup qualifier against England on a stretcher on Sunday.
Armando Broja, F: ankle, DOUBT
Connor Roberts, D: knee, OUT, est.return mid-Dec
Jordan Beyer, D: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Jan
Zeki Amdouni, F: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-Jan
Chelsea
Next game: vs. Burnley (Nov. 22)
Cole Palmer faces another spell on the sidelines after fracturing his toe in an accident at home.
The Chelsea forward had just returned to training after two months out with a groin injury.
But boss Enzo Maresca has revealed Palmer will miss Saturday's trip to Burnley, Tuesday's blockbuster Champions League clash with Barcelona and next weekend's Premier League tussle with leaders Arsenal.
Benoit Badiashile, D: muscle, DOUBT
Cole Palmer, M: groin, toe, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Romeo Lavia, M: quadriceps, est. return early-Dec
Dario Essugo, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Dec.
Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Apr.
Mykhailo Mudryk, M: suspension, OUT
Crystal Palace
Next game: vs Wolves (Nov. 22)
Oliver Glasner has no injury concerns before Saturday's game at Wolves, with Marc Guéhi, Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Philippe Mateta all training well after knocks.
Everton
Next game: vs. Manchester United (Nov. 24)
Everton midfielder Merlin Rohl is likely to be out for at least a couple of weeks after undergoing surgery on a hernia problem.
The Merseyside club took advantage of the international break to send the 23-year-old for an operation.
Nathan Patterson, D: muscle, DOUBT
Merlin Rohl, M: hernia, OUT
Fulham
Next game: vs. Sunderland (Nov. 22)
Marco Silva has confirmed that Rodrigo Muniz is going to miss the next three months after having surgery on a hamstring injury.
Saša Lukić, M: suspension, OUT
Antonee Robinson, D: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Dec.
Rodrigo Muniz, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Feb
Leeds United
Next game: vs Aston Villa (Nov. 23)
Nobody reported back from international duty with an injury for Leeds, with Daniel Farke having a full squad at his disposal.
Liverpool
Next game: vs. Nottingham Forest (Nov. 22)
Arne Slot's hopes of arresting Liverpool's slide on the pitch have not been helped by muscle injuries to playmaker Florian Wirtz and right-back Conor Bradley -- the latter set to be sidelined for three weeks -- although goalkeeper Alisson Becker is back after eight matches out with a hamstring problem.
Florian Wirtz, M: muscle, OUT
Conor Bradley, D: muscle, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Giovanni Leoni, D: knee, OUT, est. return unknown
Jeremie Frimpong, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Dec.
Manchester United
Next game: vs. Everton (Nov. 24)
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says summer signing Benjamin Sesko has avoided serious injury and only faces a further "few weeks" out.
The 22-year-old striker withdrew from Slovenia's squad after limping off with a knee injury sustained late in the 2-2 draw at Tottenham before the international break.
Amorim was initially "more concerned" about the issue due to the fact it related to a knee, but the United boss is confident Sesko has avoided a lengthy lay-off.
Kobbie Mainoo, M: knock, DOUBT
Benjamin Sesko, F: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Lisandro Martínez, D: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Harry Maguire, D: knock, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Manchester City
Next game: vs. Newcastle (Nov. 22)
Rodri remains out for the weekend as the Spain midfielder continues to manage his fitness following a recent setback, with a brief substitute appearance away at Bournemouth earlier this month his only appearance since he was forced off at Brentford on Oct. 5.
Rodri, M: knock, OUT - est. return early-Dec
Mateo Kovacic, M: ankle, OUT - est. return eaarly-Dec
Newcastle United
Next game: vs. Manchester City (Nov. 22)
With fellow summer arrival Yoane Wissa yet to kick a ball for Newcastle -- the former Brentford man continues to work his way back from a knee injury with Eddie Howe admitting he is effectively back in pre-season training -- Nick Woltemade will continue to carry the burden of providing the bulk of his side's threat alone.
Anthony Gordon, M: hip, DOUBT
Tino Livramento, D: knee, DOUBT
Dan Burn, D: suspension, OUT
William Osula, F: ankle, OUT, est. return mid-Dec
Yoane Wissa, F: knee, OUT, est. return unknown
Nottingham Forest
Next game: vs. Liverpool (Nov. 22)
Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche has said the international break has allowed time to build up a "positive" feeling amongst his group ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Saturday.
Oleksandr Zinchenko, D: groin, DOUBT
Chris Wood, F: knee, DOUBT
Callum Hudson-Odoi, M: knock, DOUBT
Ola Aina, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Jan
Douglas Luiz, M: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Dilane Bakwa, D: OUT
Sunderland
Next game: vs. Fulham (Nov. 22)
Both Romaine Mundle and Leo Hjelde featured for Sunderland's U21 team on Thursday, but a return to the first team isn't on the cards just yet.
Dennis Cirkin, D: wrist, OUT, est. return late-Nov
Aji Alese, D: shoulder, OUT, est. return late-Nov
Habib Diarra, M: groin, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Romaine Mundle, M: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Leo Hjelde, D: achilles, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Tottenham Hotspur
Next game: vs. Arsenal (Nov. 23)
Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has been given a major boost ahead of Sunday's trip to north London rivals Arsenal with forward Randal Kolo Muani available.
The Paris Saint-Germain loanee suffered a blow to his jaw in Spurs' 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Nov. 8 and subsequently missed international duty with France.
He joined a lengthy injury list for Tottenham, but Frank provided positive updates on a number of players and Kolo Muani can unexpectedly play after he was fitted with a protective mask in order to train this week.
Archie Gray, M: muscle, DOUBT
Mohammed Kudus, M: knock, DOUBT
Ben Davies, D: muscle, DOUBT
Kota Takai, D: foot, DOUBT
Radu Dragusin, D: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Nov
Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Yves Bissouma, M: ankle, OUT, est.return early-Dec
Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec.
James Maddison, M: ACL, OUT, est. return early-Jan
West Ham
Next game: vs. Bournemouth (Nov. 23)
Nuno Espirito Santo has said his West Ham side have to find a way to perform without the "irreplaceable" Lucas Pacqueta.
The Brazilian is suspended for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth after picking up five yellow cards.
Niclas Füllkrug, F: thigh, DOUBT
Freddie Potts, M: leg, DOUBT
Konstantinos Mavropanos, D: hamstring, DOUBT
Lucas Paquetá, M: suspension, OUT
Wolves
Next game: vs. Crystal Palace (Nov. 22)
New Wolves manager Rob Edwards just has the three longer term absentees to deal with before his debut, with no injuries on international duty to his players.
Matt Doherty, wrist, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Daniel Bentley, G: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Rodrigo Gomes, groin, OUT, est. return early-Jan