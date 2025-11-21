        <
          Premier League injuries this weekend: Club-by-club updates and FPL latest

          Antoine Semenyo is just one of the players doubtful for this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images
          Nov 21, 2025, 03:53 PM

          The Premier League is back this weekend after the international break, and ESPN has you covered with all the latest injury and suspension news.

          All 20 clubs -- including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham -- have their fair share of absentees ahead of matchweek 12, with plenty to play for as we head towards the Christmas period.

          Whether it be for managing your Fantasy Premier League squad or just wanting to know the updates from your favourite team, check out who's out this week.

          (This file was last updated on Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. BST, before matchweek 12)

          Arsenal

          Next game: vs. Tottenham (Nov. 23)

          Arsenal have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the north London derby with key defender Gabriel Magalhaes ruled out "for weeks".

          The 27-year-old, an ever-present this season in a side who have conceded just five Premier League goals, suffered a thigh injury on international duty with Brazil.

          Riccardo Calafiori, D: knock, DOUBT
          Martin Ødegaard, M: knee, DOUBT
          Gabriel Martinelli, F: knock, DOUBT
          Kai Havertz, F: knee, DOUBT
          Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, DOUBT
          Viktor Gyökeres, F: hamstring, DOUBT
          Noni Madueke, F: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Dec
          Gabriel Magalhães, D: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Dec

          AFC Bournemouth

          Next game: vs. West Ham (Nov. 22)

          Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has a hefty injury list he has as he prepares for the visit of West Ham to the Vitality Stadium with Antoine Semenyo battling and ankle problem, Justin Kluivert ruled out by an adductor strain and Scotland midfielder Ben Gannon Doak potentially facing surgery to repair hamstring damage.

          "Especially Ben's is a bad one, he will be out for some time," Iraola said.

          Adam Smith, D: concussion, DOUBT
          Tyler Adams, D: concussion, DOUBT
          Antoine Semenyo, M: ankle, DOUBT
          Matai Akinmboni, D: muscle, OUT, est. return early-Dec
          Ben Gannon Doak, M: hamstring, OUT, est. return unknown
          Justin Kluivert, M: muscle, OUT, est. return early-Dec

          Aston Villa

          Next game: vs. Leeds (Nov. 23)

          Unai Emery hopes to have Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash, Amadou Onana and Lamare Bogarde available for Aston Villa's trip to Leeds, with Tyrone Mings the only guaranteed absentee.

          Ezri Konsa, D: calf, DOUBT
          Matty Cash, D: knock, DOUBT
          Lamare Bogarde, D: knock, DOUBT
          Amadou Onana, M: undisclosed, DOUBT
          Tyrone Mings, D: hamstring, OUT

          Brentford

          Next game: vs. Brighton (Nov. 22)

          Head coach Keith Andrews admitted it has been a "tough week" at Brentford following the news that Fabio Carvalho will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

          Josh Dasilva, M: knee - OUT, est. return early-Jan
          Fábio Carvalho, M: knee - OUT, est. return unknown
          Antoni Milambo, M: knee - OUT, est.return unknown

          Brighton & Hove Albion

          Next game: vs. Brentford (Nov. 22)

          Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said he could not confirm when Kaoru Mitoma would return to action, saying "we just have to see how he can handle the pain" following an ankle injury.

          Solly March, M: knee, OUT, est.return early-Dec
          James Milner, muscle, OUT, est. return early-Dec
          Kaoru Mitoma, M: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Dec
          Adam Webster, D: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec

          Burnley

          Next game: vs. Chelsea (Nov. 22)

          Burnley boss Scott Parker said forward Armando Broja "maybe dodged a bullet" with an ankle injury suffered against England less serious than first feared.

          Broja could yet face former club Chelsea on Saturday having trained since Wednesday, but that certainly had not looked like being the case when he left Albania's World Cup qualifier against England on a stretcher on Sunday.

          Armando Broja, F: ankle, DOUBT
          Connor Roberts, D: knee, OUT, est.return mid-Dec
          Jordan Beyer, D: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Jan
          Zeki Amdouni, F: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-Jan

          Chelsea

          Next game: vs. Burnley (Nov. 22)

          Cole Palmer faces another spell on the sidelines after fracturing his toe in an accident at home.

          The Chelsea forward had just returned to training after two months out with a groin injury.

          But boss Enzo Maresca has revealed Palmer will miss Saturday's trip to Burnley, Tuesday's blockbuster Champions League clash with Barcelona and next weekend's Premier League tussle with leaders Arsenal.

          Benoit Badiashile, D: muscle, DOUBT
          Cole Palmer, M: groin, toe, OUT, est. return early-Dec
          Romeo Lavia, M: quadriceps, est. return early-Dec
          Dario Essugo, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Dec.
          Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Apr.
          Mykhailo Mudryk, M: suspension, OUT

          Crystal Palace

          Next game: vs Wolves (Nov. 22)

          Oliver Glasner has no injury concerns before Saturday's game at Wolves, with Marc Guéhi, Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Philippe Mateta all training well after knocks.

          Everton

          Next game: vs. Manchester United (Nov. 24)

          Everton midfielder Merlin Rohl is likely to be out for at least a couple of weeks after undergoing surgery on a hernia problem.

          The Merseyside club took advantage of the international break to send the 23-year-old for an operation.

          Nathan Patterson, D: muscle, DOUBT
          Merlin Rohl, M: hernia, OUT

          Fulham

          Next game: vs. Sunderland (Nov. 22)

          Marco Silva has confirmed that Rodrigo Muniz is going to miss the next three months after having surgery on a hamstring injury.

          Saša Lukić, M: suspension, OUT
          Antonee Robinson, D: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Dec.
          Rodrigo Muniz, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Feb

          Leeds United

          Next game: vs Aston Villa (Nov. 23)

          Nobody reported back from international duty with an injury for Leeds, with Daniel Farke having a full squad at his disposal.

          Liverpool

          Next game: vs. Nottingham Forest (Nov. 22)

          Arne Slot's hopes of arresting Liverpool's slide on the pitch have not been helped by muscle injuries to playmaker Florian Wirtz and right-back Conor Bradley -- the latter set to be sidelined for three weeks -- although goalkeeper Alisson Becker is back after eight matches out with a hamstring problem.

          Florian Wirtz, M: muscle, OUT
          Conor Bradley, D: muscle, OUT, est. return early-Dec
          Giovanni Leoni, D: knee, OUT, est. return unknown
          Jeremie Frimpong, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Dec.

          Manchester United

          Next game: vs. Everton (Nov. 24)

          Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says summer signing Benjamin Sesko has avoided serious injury and only faces a further "few weeks" out.

          The 22-year-old striker withdrew from Slovenia's squad after limping off with a knee injury sustained late in the 2-2 draw at Tottenham before the international break.

          Amorim was initially "more concerned" about the issue due to the fact it related to a knee, but the United boss is confident Sesko has avoided a lengthy lay-off.

          Kobbie Mainoo, M: knock, DOUBT
          Benjamin Sesko, F: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec
          Lisandro Martínez, D: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec
          Harry Maguire, D: knock, OUT, est. return early-Dec

          Manchester City

          Next game: vs. Newcastle (Nov. 22)

          Rodri remains out for the weekend as the Spain midfielder continues to manage his fitness following a recent setback, with a brief substitute appearance away at Bournemouth earlier this month his only appearance since he was forced off at Brentford on Oct. 5.

          Rodri, M: knock, OUT - est. return early-Dec
          Mateo Kovacic, M: ankle, OUT - est. return eaarly-Dec

          Newcastle United

          Next game: vs. Manchester City (Nov. 22)

          With fellow summer arrival Yoane Wissa yet to kick a ball for Newcastle -- the former Brentford man continues to work his way back from a knee injury with Eddie Howe admitting he is effectively back in pre-season training -- Nick Woltemade will continue to carry the burden of providing the bulk of his side's threat alone.

          Anthony Gordon, M: hip, DOUBT
          Tino Livramento, D: knee, DOUBT
          Dan Burn, D: suspension, OUT
          William Osula, F: ankle, OUT, est. return mid-Dec
          Yoane Wissa, F: knee, OUT, est. return unknown

          Nottingham Forest

          Next game: vs. Liverpool (Nov. 22)

          Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche has said the international break has allowed time to build up a "positive" feeling amongst his group ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

          Oleksandr Zinchenko, D: groin, DOUBT
          Chris Wood, F: knee, DOUBT
          Callum Hudson-Odoi, M: knock, DOUBT
          Ola Aina, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Jan
          Douglas Luiz, M: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Dec
          Dilane Bakwa, D: OUT

          Sunderland

          Next game: vs. Fulham (Nov. 22)

          Both Romaine Mundle and Leo Hjelde featured for Sunderland's U21 team on Thursday, but a return to the first team isn't on the cards just yet.

          Dennis Cirkin, D: wrist, OUT, est. return late-Nov
          Aji Alese, D: shoulder, OUT, est. return late-Nov
          Habib Diarra, M: groin, OUT, est. return early-Dec
          Romaine Mundle, M: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Dec
          Leo Hjelde, D: achilles, OUT, est. return early-Dec

          Tottenham Hotspur

          Next game: vs. Arsenal (Nov. 23)

          Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has been given a major boost ahead of Sunday's trip to north London rivals Arsenal with forward Randal Kolo Muani available.

          The Paris Saint-Germain loanee suffered a blow to his jaw in Spurs' 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Nov. 8 and subsequently missed international duty with France.

          He joined a lengthy injury list for Tottenham, but Frank provided positive updates on a number of players and Kolo Muani can unexpectedly play after he was fitted with a protective mask in order to train this week.

          Archie Gray, M: muscle, DOUBT
          Mohammed Kudus, M: knock, DOUBT
          Ben Davies, D: muscle, DOUBT
          Kota Takai, D: foot, DOUBT
          Radu Dragusin, D: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Nov
          Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Dec
          Yves Bissouma, M: ankle, OUT, est.return early-Dec
          Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec.
          James Maddison, M: ACL, OUT, est. return early-Jan

          West Ham

          Next game: vs. Bournemouth (Nov. 23)

          Nuno Espirito Santo has said his West Ham side have to find a way to perform without the "irreplaceable" Lucas Pacqueta.

          The Brazilian is suspended for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth after picking up five yellow cards.

          Niclas Füllkrug, F: thigh, DOUBT
          Freddie Potts, M: leg, DOUBT
          Konstantinos Mavropanos, D: hamstring, DOUBT
          Lucas Paquetá, M: suspension, OUT

          Wolves

          Next game: vs. Crystal Palace (Nov. 22)

          New Wolves manager Rob Edwards just has the three longer term absentees to deal with before his debut, with no injuries on international duty to his players.

          Matt Doherty, wrist, OUT, est. return early-Dec
          Daniel Bentley, G: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Dec
          Rodrigo Gomes, groin, OUT, est. return early-Jan