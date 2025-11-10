Open Extended Reactions

United States-based Apollo Sports Capital investment fund will become a majority shareholder of Atlético Madrid, the LaLiga club said on Monday.

Although the financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, EFE reports that Apollo Sports Capital (ASC) will acquire between 51 and 55% of the shares and the deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

"As part of the agreement [the terms of which will be fulfilled within three to six months], Miguel Ángel Gil and Enrique Cerezo will continue to lead Atlético de Madrid as CEO and president, respectively, and will remain as shareholders, guaranteeing the continuity and vision of the project and their leadership," Atlético said in a statement.

"The investment by Apollo Sports Capital is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in Q1 2026. Upon close, Atlético de Madrid, including Atlético de San Luis and Atlético Ottawa, will be majority owned by Apollo Sports Capital alongside Mr Gil, Mr Cerezo, Quantum Pacific Group and Ares Management funds, as shareholders."

Atlético's CEO, Miguel Ángel Gil, has welcomed ASC's investment.

The global sports investment company, an affiliate of Apollo, intends to invest additional capital to support Atlético's long-term plans, including further investment in the club's teams and in major infrastructure projects.

"Apollo Sports Capital is a powerful ally who respects the history, traditions and defining identity of Atlético de Madrid and its fans, while bringing additional strength and enthusiasm to help maintain our growth and competitiveness," he said. "It was important to me to select a long-term investment partner who believes in our strategy and can enhance our activities off the pitch with the development of Ciudad del Deporte [Sports City]."

Atlético Madrid sold the naming rights to their stadium to Riyadh Air in 2024. Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Spanish outfit has won the league title 11 times in its 122-year history.

"Atlético de Madrid is one of Europe's great sporting institutions and we are honored for Apollo Sports Capital to invest in this storied club and its more than 120-year heritage," he said.

"We're excited to back the team and honor its spirit and traditions, and to add value in areas where we excel, such as growth of the Ciudad del Deporte and enhancing the fan experience. Supporting the ambitious plans for the sports city can create significant value for both the Club and the local economy."