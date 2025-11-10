Open Extended Reactions

Katie Reid has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, Arsenal have confirmed.

The north London club said Reid will undergo surgery in the coming days after injuring her knee in training. She is expected to miss the rest of the season.

She has become the seventh player since the beginning of the Women's Super League season to sustain an ACL injury.

Katie Reid's season looks to have come to a premature end. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal teammate Manuela Zinsberger, and Michelle Agyemang who is on-loan at Brighton, are among those to be injured. Reid's impressive WSL campaign earned her an England call-up last month but she withdrew with "a small injury."

She joins an injury list for Arsenal which includes Leah Williamson, who hasn't played since captaining England to their Euro 2025 triumph.

Lotte Wubben-Moy replaced Reid for Arsenal in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Arsenal are fourth in the WSL, six points behind leaders Manchester City.

Reid's absence will be felt in Arsenal's quest to defend their Champions League title this season. Renée Slegers' side are ninth in the table after two rounds of action.

