England vs. Serbia: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Thomas Tuchel address a number of questions with the media about his future, Jude Bellingham and a first call-up for Alex Scott. (3:00)

Open Extended Reactions

England host Serbia in their penultimate World Cup qualifying clash on Thursday as Thomas Tuchel's side aim to maintain their perfect record in Group K, after securing World Cup qualification with a 5-0 win over Latvia in October.

A brace from Harry Kane set England on their way that day and he looks set to lead the line for England once again this international break after being picked as the only recognised No. 9 in the squad.

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden were handed recalls by Tuchel, with Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton also included as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish miss out.

Their opponents Serbia sit third in the group with three wins from their six so far and were beaten 5-0 at home by England in September.

Harry Kane will look to lead England to a perfect World Cup qualifying campaign in November. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

How to watch

The match will be shown live on ITV in the UK, Fox Sports in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. ESPN will also have live updates.

Key details:

Date: Thursday, November 13, 7.45 p.m. GMT (2.45 p.m. ET; 12.15 a.m. IST, Wednesday and 5.45 a.m. AEST, Friday)

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Team news:

Serbia:

No injury concerns.

England:

Newcastle duo Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope have been forced to pull out of the squad with injury while centre-back Marc Guéhi is a major doubt after missing Crystal Palace's final game before the international break.

Expected England lineup

GK: Jordan Pickford

RB: Reece James | CB: Ezri Konsa | CB: John Stones | LB: Djed Spence

CDM: Elliot Anderson | CDM: Declan Rice

RW: Bukayo Saka | CAM: Jude Bellingham | LW: Marcus Rashford

ST: Harry Kane

Stats

England are yet to concede a goal in their six World Cup qualifying games so far this campaign

Kane needs four goals to overtake Neymar's tally for Brazil (79)

World Cup qualifying -- UEFA Group K

UEFA Group K GP PTS GD 1 - England 6 18 +18 2 - Albania 6 11 +3 3 - Serbia 6 10 0 4 - Latvia 7 5 -9 5 - Andorra 7 1 -12 1 qualifies / 2 in playoffs

Latest news and analysis

No Trent, Grealish or Palmer? Big names missing from Tuchel's England squad - and why

Big names Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack Grealish and the wildcard pick of Danny Welbeck are all missing from the England squad, ESPN takes a look at why and who else missed the cut for Tuchel's final qualifying 25.

Who is Alex Scott? Why has Thomas Tuchel picked him for England?

Alex Scott is not yet a household name, but he now has a chance to make his case for inclusion in England's squad for next summer's World Cup.

Tuchel hints at England stay beyond World Cup: 'It is a lot of fun'

Thomas Tuchel has hinted he is willing to stay on as England manager beyond the 2026 World Cup.

Marc Guéhi doubt, England's Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope injured

Marc Guéhi is a major doubt for England's last two World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania due to a foot injury while Newcastle duo Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope have also been ruled out with injuries.

Southgate reveals BBC show helped England team bonding

Former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate has revealed that his Three Lions squads would engage in serious games of the Traitors during major tournaments.