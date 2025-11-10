Herculez Gomez backs Mauricio Pochettino's decision to recall Gio Reyna to the USMNT, despite a lack of minutes at club level. (2:04)

Gomez: Pochettino right to contradict himself with Reyna recall (2:04)

AFC Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams was taken off the United States men's national team squad for upcoming friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay after crashing into teammate Adam Smith in the third minute of their 4-0 loss to Aston Villa.

U.S. Soccer confirmed his absence on Monday, along with that of Columbus Crew midfielder Sean Zawadzki.

In their places, LAFC midfielder Timmy Tillman, the brother of Malik, was called up by USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino and will join training camp in Philadelphia on Monday. Tillman's one U.S appearance was in a January 2024 friendly against Slovenia.

The USMNT will face Paraguay in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 15, and will then take on Uruguay in Tampa three days later.

U.S. Soccer said that Adams and Zawadzki were "withdrawn due to injuries suffered in their club matches this past weekend" without specifying the injuries.

Tyler Adams was taken off the USMNT squad for upcoming friendlies. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Columbus spokesman Rob McBurnett said Zawadski hurt his right knee during Saturday's playoff game vs. Cincinnati but it was not a long-term injury.

The roster features the return of Borussia Mönchengladbach teammates Giovanni Reyna and Joe Scally, as well as PSV Eindhoven's Ricardo Pepi, but there are also notable absences, including Juventus' Weston McKennie, AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, Crystal Palace's Chris Richards and Marseille's Timothy Weah.

Adams scored his first Premier League goal in four seasons for Bournemouth two Sundays ago, but was taken out of the game at the 80th minute after taking a hit to the knee.

The Adams injury adds to Pochettino's already depleted squad.

Pulisic, Richards and Weah have been nursing injuries, with the former sustaining a hamstring injury during the last international window. Weah suffered a thigh injury on Oct. 25, while Richards has been nursing a calf issue.

Pochettino said Pulisic was left off the latest roster "to provide him the the possibility to recover 100%."

Reyna and Scally return for the first since both players took part in the 2025 Concacaf Nations League finals back in March. Reyna has also switched clubs in that time, moving to Gladbach from Borussia Dortmund.

Revised USMNT roster:

Goalkeepers: Roman Celentano (Cincinnati), Matt Freese (New York City), Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena), Patrick Schulte (Columbus)

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Orlando), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel), Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Midfielders: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon), Timothy Tillman (Los Angeles FC)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake;), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Haji Wright (Coventry)

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.