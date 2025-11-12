Open Extended Reactions

Are the warning lights flashing for Vinícius Junior?

On top of his recent display of petulance at Real Madrid, are there grounds for the fear, expressed by leading Brazilian journalist Marcelo Barreto, that the star is caught up in a spiral of "Neymar-ization?"

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti is unflustered. "His personal life is his own," the former Madrid coach said as he called up the squad for the coming friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia.

"I'm not his father. I'm not his brother. I just want to be his coach."

- Ballon d'Or favorite to Real Madrid bench: Vini Jr.'s tale of two years

- 2026 World Cup: Who has qualified, and how the rest can make it

- Di María shows Neymar that a triumphant return is possible

The fact that Ancelotti is filling that role with the national team is not to everyone's liking. Last week, the CBF, Brazil's governing body, staged an event for local coaches, which Ancelotti attended. And his presence did nothing to smooth the tone of discontent from the old guard. Former Brazil goalkeeper and coach Émerson Leão made it clear.

"I've always said that I don't like foreign coaches in my country," he said. "And I haven't changed my mind."

But Ancelotti remained unflustered. Indeed, the public comments have only served to increase his popularity in Brazil, boosted by the attempts he makes to speak Portuguese and the careful respect he pays to the domestic club game.

He is also well aware that, especially with the Brazil national team, he is in a results-based business. Success is winning next year's World Cup, and failure is anything else; hence, the importance of the continued relationship with Vinícius. On the topic of the recent incident at Real Madrid, Ancelotti disclosed that he had spoken to the player.

"Vinícius told me what he thought, which was that he had made a mistake, and it seems that he apologized," he said. "So I believe that the matter has been sorted out."

And this particular incident at Real Madrid would, on the face of it, not seem entirely relevant to the Brazilian context. Because it surely has to do with Kylian Mbappé.

After Real Madrid lost Karim Benzema, Ancelotti responded by working hard with Vinícius on attacking the space in the penalty area. The player said that it was the best season of his career, the one in which he developed a lot. And, for a second time, he helped Real to the UEFA Champions League title.

Then, in comes Mbappé. For all of Ancelotti's know-how, balancing out the side proved harder. And with the new man also liking to pull out toward the left side, accommodating Mbappé, together with Vinícius, has not been straightforward. With the Xabi Alonso regime seeming to place Mbappé above Vinícius in the club's pecking order, the seeds for discontent were sown.

Mbappé, of course, is not going to play for Brazil. The same ego battle will not reproduce itself in Ancelotti's current dressing room. Even so, Brazil's wily old coach had seen a potential problem.

Before last month's FIFA dates, Ancelotti made a fascinating declaration. "We all have to think of a clear objective," he said, "which is winning the World Cup, and not to be chosen as the best player in the world."

There seems little doubt that this was aimed at Vinícius. The winger did not respond well to finishing behind Rodri in last year's Ballon d'Or vote, and the fallout hurt the Brazil side, then coached by Dorival Junior.

It cost the team two points in the match away to Venezuela. Brazil were awarded a penalty, and Raphinha had scored twice from the spot in the previous game and was the natural taker. But Dorival had embarked on the campaign that saw Vinícius as the victim of an injustice. A goal would help reinforce the case, so Vinícius stepped up and missed the penalty. The game finished as a 1-1 draw.

Alongside his former Real Madrid coach, Vinícius Junior will look to be vital for Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil ahead of the World Cup. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

Ancelotti will not fall into this trap. He wants a group chasing collective rather than individual glory, and this imposes a certain burden of sacrifice on his forward players. The Italian will construct his team in a quest to get the best out of Vinícius.

Before he took over, Vinícius was usually positioned wide on the left. It was too predictable. When he received the ball, the opposing defense was waiting for him. Just as in their glory season at Real Madrid, Ancelotti wants Vinícius to roam around, to find little pockets of space closer to the opposing goal. This has at times entailed the use of a front four, with Gabriel Martinelli or Rodrygo often used outside Vinícius on the left flank.

The obvious problem here is that the midfield can be left short of cover, undermanned with just Bruno Guimarães and veteran Casemiro to hold the center. There is an intrinsic danger of falling into the trap of Dorival Junior's final game in charge, a disastrous 4-1 defeat to Argentina, where having four up front left the side with no balance.

For the system to work, then, those front players must be willing to run back and help out the midfield. This has not always been the best part of Vinícius' game. In the last World Cup, he was withdrawn early in the fateful quarterfinal against Croatia precisely because his pressing and his work off the ball were found wanting against an opponent so skilled at manipulating possession.

Ancelotti's gentle little poke clearly worked. Right after the coach made it clear that he had no time for individual glory hunters, Vinícius and company gave an excellent display, bringing South Korea's long unbeaten run to an end with a thumping 5-0 win.

"It was a complete team game," Ancelotti said afterward. "We played well with and without the ball, and the commitment was very good."

Vinícius worked well, enjoyed himself in the attack, and was rewarded with the final goal of the rout.

Even so, questions were still left hanging, especially a few days later when Brazil let a two-goal lead slip and went down to a 3-2 defeat to Japan. True, Ancelotti fielded a reserve defense, but in theory, the team should have been more solid, with Matheus Cunha left on the bench and Lucas Paquetá coming in as the third man in midfield.

Will Brazil really be able to keep playing four up front in the extreme heat of next year's World Cup? It is a fair question.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

In last year's Copa América, there was a clear trend toward fielding three in central midfield. Are too many demands being made on Casemiro? Recalling the Manchester United midfielder was Ancelotti's opening act as Brazil coach. It has given structure to the team and has freed Guimarães to show something closer to his best form.

But Casemiro turns 34 in February and tends to pick up cards. He missed the 2018 World Cup quarterfinal against Belgium through suspension, and next year, those legs will be eight years older.

Brazil came out of last month's FIFA dates with no clear Casemiro substitute in sight. They have since found one, recalling former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, who has been based in Saudi Arabia for two and a half years. Inspiration or desperation? The next few days will surely provide some evidence, because if he does not feature this Saturday against Senegal, Fabinho will surely see some action against Tunisia the following Tuesday.

Ancelotti, Vinícius, Casemiro, Éder Militão and Rodrygo -- it may as well look like a Real Madrid reunion in that Brazil dressing room. Can it all click with the same success as when Don Carlo was the gum-chewing master of the Bernabéu?