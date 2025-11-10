Women's Champions League: How to watch St. Pölten vs. Chelsea on Disney+

Chelsea captain Millie Bright reflects on their first win of the Women's Champions League campaign. (0:50)

Chelsea got their Women's Champions League campaign back on track last time out as they registered a 4-0 win over Paris FC.

Their opening 1-1 draw with FC Twente means Sonia Bompastor's side sit sixth in the table after two rounds.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's clash against St. Pölten.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET)

Venue: NV Arena, Sankt Pölten

Referee: Franziska Wildfeuer (Germany)

VAR: Katrin Rafalski (Germany)

Table:

UWCL League Phase table GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Barcelona 2 2 0 0 10 6 2 - Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 5 6 3 - Wolfsburg 2 2 0 0 5 6 4 - OL Lyonnes 2 2 0 0 5 6 5 - Manchester United 2 2 0 0 4 6 6 - Chelsea 2 1 0 0 2 4 7 - OH Leuven 2 1 0 0 4 4 8 - Atletico Madrid 2 1 0 1 1 3 9 - Arsenal 2 1 0 1 5 3 10 - Juventus 2 1 0 1 1 3 11 - Bayern Munich 2 1 0 1 0 3 12 - Twente 2 0 1 1 -5 1 13 - Paris FC 2 0 1 1 -4 1 14 - Valerenga 2 0 0 2 -2 0 15 - Benfica 2 0 0 2 -3 0 16 - PSG 2 0 0 2 -5 0 17 - Roma 2 0 0 2 -8 0 18 - St. Polten 2 0 0 1 -9 0

