Hannah Hampton has been ruled out of Chelsea's Champions League clash with St Polten in Austria on Tuesday after picking up a hamstring injury.

The goalkeeper struggled through her side's controversial 1-1 draw with Women's Super League title rivals Arsenal on Saturday amid ongoing controversy over comments made by England predecessor Mary Earps in her autobiography.

But Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor denied that it might be a good time for Hampton to step out of the limelight, insisting she was eager to help her side extend their good start to this season's continental campaign.

Bompastor told a press conference: "Hannah is fine. It was tough for her, sure -- I'm not going to deny that -- but I think being around the team, playing games, is probably what she wants the most.

"Right now probably not having to travel with the team will be a small break for her, but she will be more disappointed about staying at home and not being with the squad."

Hampton will be replaced by Livia Peng in goal against the Austrian side, who have lost both their games in the competition so far without scoring a goal.

Bompastor added: "They are a team that are well organised in defensive aspects. It is always difficult to break their lines and their block, and it will be really important for us to score the first goal (on Tuesday), but also to stay patient."

Elsewhere, Lyon face old rivals Wolfsburg, with whom they have contested four Champions League finals, with both teams going into the game after winning their first two games.

Real Madrid also have two wins ahead of their clash with Paris FC, who let a two-goal lead slip in their opener against OH Leuven and were then thumped 4-0 by Chelsea.

Roma face Valerenga in a game between two sides still seeking their first point in this season's competition.