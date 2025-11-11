Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is the subject of interest from Manchester United, while Inter Milan center back Alessandro Bastoni is on the radar of Liverpool. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has had a great season so far. Getty

- Contact has been made by Manchester United over an approach for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, says Florian Plettenberg. The Red Devils are reported to have registered concrete interest in the 23-year-old, and have been informed that landing him will require an offer between £100 million-£120 million. Anderson, who was recently called up for England's final 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, scored in the 3-1 victory over Leeds United on Sunday to help Forest to just their second win of the Premier League campaign.

- Inter Milan center back Alessandro Bastoni is on the radar of Liverpool as the club look to solve their defensive woes, says Mundo Deportivo. Bastoni, 26, is considered to be one of the best, and most versatile, defenders in Europe and his transfer would cost around €100 million. But Liverpool have already spent over €450 million on a host of big-name arrivals in the summer and are looking for a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

- Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are tracking Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano, according to Fabrizio Romano. The two European giants are reported to be among a few clubs in the Premier League in pursuit of the 27-year-old France international, who is available on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer, though Bayern are working hard to sign him to a new deal as he has become a key player in Vincent Kompany's squad. However, Upamecano is yet to indicate his preference with less than two months remaining before he will be able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of Germany.

- Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté is open to leaving Anfield on a free transfer this summer, amid interest from Juventus and Bayern Munich, reports TEAMtalk. It is reported that the 26-year-old could begin to look for a new challenge, but the Reds are doing all they can to protect his transfer value, and are set to open talks over a short-term extension. The Bundesliga champions view Konate, who has also been linked with Real Madrid, as an "ideal addition," while the Bianconeri see him as a strong fit for the Serie A.

- Talks are set to commence between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich regarding a permanent move for midfielder João Palhinha, according to Nicolo Schira. Spurs have reportedly already agreed a three-year deal in principle that would keep the 30-year-old at the club until 2029, following a run of impressive performances while on loan in North London this season. Meanwhile, The Sun reports that midfielder Yves Bissouma remains on the radar of Galatasaray, who are keen to land the 29-year-old on a free transfer. He is yet to feature since manager Thomas Frank took over, and will enter the final six months of his contract in January.

- Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior wants equal pay with star striker Kylian Mbappe if he is to sign a new contract. (Sport)

- Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, 37, could consider retirement if he is not offered a new contract by the Blaugrana. (Sport)

- Chelsea are interested in Como midfielder Nicolas Paz, 21, who could re-sign for Real Madrid. (Caught Offside)

- Bayern Munich are keen to keep striker Nicolas Jackson on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season, but don't want to sign him permanently. (Bild)

- Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez isn't currently considering leaving the Wanda Metropolitano despite being linked with Barcelona. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AC Milan want to extend the stay of 40-year-old midfielder Luka Modric as he has been a key player for manager Massimiliano Allegri this season. (Nicolo Schira)

- Newcastle, Aston Villa, and West Ham are interested in former Barcelona and now-Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza. (AS)

- West Ham are willing to part ways with striker Niclas Fullkrug in the winter transfer window. (Patrick Berger)

- The decision to terminate the loan of Brighton forward Evan Ferguson could be made by Roma in January, while the Giallorossi want to sign a striker after the recent injury to Artem Dovbyk. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Nottingham Forest striker Arnaud Kalimuendo is attracting interest from VfB Stuttgart, who are keen to reinforce their forward line in January. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Borussia Dortmund are watching the situation of Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber, who is set to be out of contract at the end of the season. (Patrick Berger)

- Clubs in LaLiga and Serie A are keeping tabs on Palmeiras attacking midfielder Mauricio. (Ekrem Konur)

- Rangers are not prioritizing the signing of a right back despite being linked with Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay. (Football Insider)

- Multiple clubs are interested in West Ham midfielder Mohamadou Kante. (Football Insider)

- Two Serie A clubs are tracking Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin. (TEAMtalk)

- Al Ittihad are considering an approach to sign France national team head coach Didier Deschamps as their next manager. (L'Equipe)