Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal will miss Spain's World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey as he continues to manage an ongoing groin issue.

Yamal, 18, was called up by Spain last week, but underwent a small procedure in Barcelona on Monday, unbeknownst to the Royal Spanish Football Federation [RFEF], to try and fix the problem.

The RFEF have said they are "surprised" by Barça's decision not to inform them of the situation, but accept that Yamal needs 7-10 days' rest and have therefore allowed him to return to Barcelona.

"The RFEF's medical services wish to express their surprise and concern after learning at 1:47 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, the day of the official start of the national team's training camp, that Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure to treat his pubic discomfort that same morning," a statement from the Federation said.

"This procedure was performed without prior notification to the national team's medical staff, who only learned of the details through a report received at 10:40 p.m. on Monday, which indicated a medical recommendation for rest for 7-10 days.

"In view of this situation, and prioritising the player's health, safety and well-being at all times, the RFEF has taken the decision to release the player from the current squad."

It is the latest chapter in a club vs. country saga which began in September, when Yamal first returned from international duty with the issue.

At the time, Barça coach Hansi Flick accused Spain of failing to look after their players properly, prompting a small back and forth with La Roja coach Luis de la Fuente, who said he had no interest in the German boss' complaints.

Yamal missed four games for Barça but returned for matches against Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain at the end of September, only to then sit out the loss to Sevilla in October and miss both Spain games in the last international break.

He has subsequently started Barça's last six games in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting three, but Flick has reiterated on several occasions that he is still hampered by the groin problem.

"We have to take care about him," Flick said of Yamal's ongoing recovery work on Saturday. "For me, he changed his discipline. He's much, much better now. He's really training good. Also in the gym, the treatments he has every day. It's important for this injury that he's doing like this.

"I think also he comes back to the best level, but it's not over, so it's not done this injury. We have to take care of him, not just us, also the national team."

Rayo Vallecano forward Jorge de Frutos has been called up in Yamal's place as Spain attempt to book their place in next summer's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Spain will guarantee their place at the finals with four points from their games against Georgia and Turkey, but could also qualify with fewer points if Turkey don't beat Bulgaria.

Yamal, meanwhile, should be back for a grueling run of games facing Barça after the international break, starting with Athletic Club at home in LaLiga and a trip to Chelsea in the Champions League.