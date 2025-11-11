Women's Champions League: How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal on Disney+

Beth Mead says she's "not the biggest fan" of the new league phase format in the Women's Champions League. (1:06)

Arsenal face a trip to Bayern Munich this week as they continue their defence of the Women's Champions League title.

Arsenal started their campaign with a loss at home to OL Lyonnes before securing a win away at Benfica.

Their opponents on Wednesday, Bayern Munich, are two places behind them in 11th place they followed a defeat to Barcelona with a win over Juventus.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

All 75 matches from the competition will be broadcast live on Disney+ in the UK and Europe, while CBS will broadcast games in the United States. You can also follow ESPN updates in our dedicated live blog.

The highlights from the Women's Champions League can be found on ESPN's digital platforms in the UK and Europe.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 17:45 p.m. GMT (12:45 p.m. ET)

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

Referee: Marta Huerta De Aza (Spain)

VAR: Javier Iglesias Villanueva (Spain)

Table:

UWCL League Phase table GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Barcelona 2 2 0 0 10 6 2 - Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 5 6 3 - Wolfsburg 2 2 0 0 5 6 4 - OL Lyonnes 2 2 0 0 5 6 5 - Manchester United 2 2 0 0 4 6 6 - Chelsea 2 1 0 0 2 4 7 - OH Leuven 2 1 0 0 4 4 8 - Atletico Madrid 2 1 0 1 1 3 9 - Arsenal 2 1 0 1 5 3 10 - Juventus 2 1 0 1 1 3 11 - Bayern Munich 2 1 0 1 0 3 12 - Twente 2 0 1 1 -5 1 13 - Paris FC 2 0 1 1 -4 1 14 - Valerenga 2 0 0 2 -2 0 15 - Benfica 2 0 0 2 -3 0 16 - PSG 2 0 0 2 -5 0 17 - Roma 2 0 0 2 -8 0 18 - St. Polten 2 0 0 1 -9 0

