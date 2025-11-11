Women's Champions League: How to watch Man United vs Paris Saint-Germain on Disney+

PSG's Rasheedat Ajibade reacts to her side's second consecutive Champions League defeat, as Real Madrid claim the 2-1 win. (1:42)

PSG goalscorer Ajibade wants her side to be more clinical (1:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are the only English team to win both of their opening two games in the Women's Champions League this season, but that record will be put to the test again when they host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

United edged past Vålerenga before coming through a chaotic clash with Atlético Madrid, leaving them in fifth place.

Meanwhile, PSG are in dire need of a European kickstart after defeats to Wolfsburg and Real Madrid.

Who will come out on top on Wednesday?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the tie.

How to watch:

All 75 matches from the competition will be broadcast live on Disney+ in the UK and Europe, while CBS will broadcast games in the United States. You can also follow ESPN updates in our dedicated live blog.

The highlights from the Women's Champions League can be found on ESPN's digital platforms in the UK and Europe.

Key Details:

play 1:42 PSG goalscorer Ajibade wants her side to be more clinical PSG's Rasheedat Ajibade reacts to her side's second consecutive Champions League defeat, as Real Madrid claim the 2-1 win.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Referee: Katalin Kulcsár (Hungary)

VAR: Tamás Bognár (Hungary)

Table:

UWCL League Phase table GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Barcelona 2 2 0 0 10 6 2 - Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 5 6 3 - Wolfsburg 2 2 0 0 5 6 4 - OL Lyonnes 2 2 0 0 5 6 5 - Manchester United 2 2 0 0 4 6 6 - Chelsea 2 1 0 0 2 4 7 - OH Leuven 2 1 0 0 4 4 8 - Atletico Madrid 2 1 0 1 1 3 9 - Arsenal 2 1 0 1 5 3 10 - Juventus 2 1 0 1 1 3 11 - Bayern Munich 2 1 0 1 0 3 12 - Twente 2 0 1 1 -5 1 13 - Paris FC 2 0 1 1 -4 1 14 - Valerenga 2 0 0 2 -2 0 15 - Benfica 2 0 0 2 -3 0 16 - PSG 2 0 0 2 -5 0 17 - Roma 2 0 0 2 -8 0 18 - St. Polten 2 0 0 1 -9 0

Latest news and analysis:

- Women's Champions League on Disney+: Schedule, format, more

Everything you need to know about this year's Women's Champions League, which will be streamed entirely on Disney+.

- Chelsea in Women's Champions League: Fixtures, results, news

Everything you need to know about Chelsea's 2025-25 European campaign. It is be updated by ESPN editors each matchweek, with the latest news and highlights.

- Earps, Hampton fallout: What we know so far from ex-England teammates

Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps is set to release a book which suggests tension between her and current No. 1 Hannah Hampton. What do we know?

- Why PSG are in trouble ahead of Manchester United UWCL trip

Paris Saint-Germain were expecting to push on and compete in the UWCL, instead they are struggling. What's going on in Paris?