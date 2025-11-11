Open Extended Reactions

The November international break is usually the time Arsenal begin plotting their next big transfer moves. In recent years, senior club executives have flown from London to Los Angeles at this time of year to meet with the Kroenke family to discuss plans for the next two windows.

The Gunners declined to confirm whether the meeting would take place in the same format this season, with the need for a summit reduced somewhat by various developments, not least the presence of the Kroenkes in London in mid-October when their NFL team, the Los Angeles Rams, beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley a day before Arsenal eased to a Premier League victory at Fulham. Josh Kroenke, the club's co-chair, has also been an increasingly prominent presence around Emirates Stadium and the training base at London Colney.

But regardless, this remains a key planning period for a club who have eyes on their first league title since 2004, sit top of the Premier League after 11 games, and boast a 100% record from four league-phase matches in the UEFA Champions League.

So what are the issues that are being discussed?

A year of change at the top

Last November, Arsenal were reeling from the sudden departure of sporting director Edu. The Brazilian chose to step down from his role to later head up Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis' multi-club model.

Sources told ESPN there was genuine shock among staff at Colney when the decision was announced. The need for senior figures at the club to gather was therefore more pressing as the search for his replacement began, but also to safeguard against any impact on the club's transfer strategy having lost their key actor in this field so abruptly.

There has been another recent reshuffle this year, but this time at the behest of the owners, Kroenke Sports Enterprises (KSE), as the club's executive vice-chair Tim Lewis left the club at the end of September. The reshuffle saw Lewis, who became a director of Arsenal in 2020 but had worked with KSE since 2007, depart, while managing director Richard Garlick was promoted to chief executive officer. KSE's Kelly Blaha and Otto Maly joined the board as non-executive directors alongside long-time advisor Dave Steiner, as did TV producer and director, Ben Winston, a season-ticket holder at the club for over 30 years.

Although this reshuffle surprised many outside the club, it was inevitably the product of prolonged internal conversations. Stan Kroenke still has the final say on all major club decisions but the move arguably positions his son Josh more prominently.

The upshot is a greater in-person dialogue in the period leading up to this international break. Even before that, Josh was in London for the end of the summer transfer window and also attended the Professional Football Association Awards in August. Sources have told ESPN that Winston was recently given a tour of the training ground and invited to watch a session.

The NFL-Premier League double-header last month was also unusual; Fulham asked the Premier League to play at Craven Cottage on the same weekend as the Jaguars were at Wembley before the fixtures were compiled and, by chance, that led to a cross-sport clash between KSE and Shahid Khan, owner of the Jaguars and Fulham.

Although Stan remained in the United States, Josh was present at both games along with other KSE executives. Asked about the possibility of travelling to LA, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said on Oct. 31: "The ownership was here. We spent some very good time with Josh and the board talking about different things and they're having a great feel as well because it was the NFL weekend as well with the Rams and we discussed a lot of things."

Being four points clear at the top of the table no doubt decreases the urgency, too.

New contracts in the works

That said, of course, football never stops. Arsenal are engaged in contract talks with several players, including winger Bukayo Saka and defender Jurriën Timber.

Negotiations with Saka's representatives have been taking place for several months and sources have told ESPN that a positive conclusion is expected to be reached. Saka is away with England for World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, although Thomas Tuchel's squad are in London all week training at Tottenham Hotspur's facilities before travelling to Tirana on Saturday. Saka's new deal is expected to make him the club's highest-paid player, on more than £300,000 a week, and cement his status as one of Europe's most high-profile wingers.

Timber's existing agreement does not expire until 2028, and so there is no major urgency. However, the Gunners are keen to reward the 24-year-old right back for his excellent recent form.

There has been no indication yet that Arsenal are ready to hold talks with Arteta over a new contract, but he will have 18 months left on his deal at the turn of the year. Arteta waited until he entered the final year of his previous contract before committing himself and so may look to do so again, given he sometimes views contract talks as a distraction. Arsenal are understandably open to get him to sign beyond 2027 given the progress he continues to drive.

Players out?

Arsenal spent big again in the summer to add more depth, investing around £250 million to bring in signings such as Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyökeres and Martín Zubimendi. Consequently, they won't want to undermine that work by trimming their squad too much.

Talk will focus on striker Gabriel Jesus, who is closing in on a return to full fitness following knee surgery which has sidelined him since January. Gyökeres was acquired to lead Arsenal's attack and with Kai Havertz also nearing a return from his own knee operation, Jesus' game time is likely to be limited. Jesus has publicly stated his desire to stay at the club until his deal expires in 2027, but the FIFA World Cup next summer may force a rethink if he finds minutes hard to come by. Brazil's No. 9 role is up for grabs but Jesus will struggle to hold down the position if he isn't playing regularly.

According to England boss Tuchel, right back Ben White has expressed a desire to play for his country again and therefore could find himself in a similar position. He is yet to be called up by Tuchel but, having been a pivotal player in recent seasons, White has been marginalized of late as Timber has become first-choice at right back.

There may also be a decision to make on Oleksandr Zinchenko in January if he does not play under new Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche. Zinchenko is on loan at the City Ground and out of contract at the end of the season, so a recall and permanent transfer elsewhere could suit all parties in January.

Players in?

There is a degree of financial headroom for Arsenal to sign someone in January, but the big question is whether they feel the need to push again to win the title.

Arsenal held an interest in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, who has fallen out of favor at Real Madrid. Sources told ESPN earlier this season that both the club and the Brazil international would be open to the right move. Yet with Saka established as Arsenal's biggest star on the right wing, the addition of a player like Rodrygo would more likely impact players on the other side of the attack, such as Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Gunners chose to reward Trossard with a new contract in August which improved his salary but, significantly, did not extend his terms. Trossard has played well of late -- scoring a superb goal at Sunderland just before the international break -- but his future is likely to be reassessed at the end of the season.

Similarly, Martinelli will have just one year left on his deal next summer. There is no indication at the moment that Arsenal want to move Martinelli on but the contractual circumstances of both the Brazilian and Trossard mean that space could potentially be made in the squad for another winger if the right one became available.

Arsenal also like to plan next summer's window at the same time as January, so the preferences to stick or twist in each market will likely be clarified internally in the days ahead.