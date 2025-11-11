Open Extended Reactions

Mary Earps joined Paris Saint-Germain from Manchester United last summer. Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Marc Skinner welcomes the return of "good person" Mary Earps to Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

United at Old Trafford in the competition for the first time but the main spotlight will be on the figure in Paris Saint-Germain's goal as the fallout from the release of her autobiography continues.

Earps has found herself in the firing line following criticism of England boss Sarina Wiegman and her successor as the Lionesses' number one, Hannah Hampton, in the book.

Skinner knows Earps well having managed her at United for three years, and he said: "Me and Mary have always had a good relationship. So I'll say nothing but good things.

"I've not read the book. I don't know anything about it -- I'm hearing snippets, of course I am. I'm always one of those [who thinks] you have to be careful what you say but Mary believes in it. So that's her truth, she has to speak it.

"From our perspective, we'll welcome her as somebody that is on the opponents' team in this game. But also always pay tribute to what she has done when she was at Manchester United.

"I know Mary is a good person, so I look forward to the challenge of trying to beat her and her team on this Wednesday night."

Earps also writes in the book about her decision to leave Manchester United last summer at the end of her contract, citing a lack of urgency from Skinner and the club to tie her to a new deal.

"There are moments where she might speak about the urgency, but also the club will have their own view and opinion on that," Skinner added.

"I wasn't in those conversations. She can tell me how she feels in that instance. I will feed back to my superiors who make that conversation, but it didn't happen in that moment. She didn't sign a contract and we move on."

Earps was in the United team the last time they played PSG, losing a qualifier in 2023 before achieving their goal this season of reaching the group stage for the first time.

Skinner does not believe the Earps controversy will overshadow the occasion, with United facing a crunch week that also includes a Manchester derby in the Women's Super League.

"If you know anything about Manchester United, there's noise everywhere," Skinner said.

"What I'd say is we just focus on the football.

"It's a huge week. We know that. First Champions League game at Old Trafford for the women's team is a historic moment. So we have to embrace it and enjoy it."

United are bidding to make it three wins from three in the competition while defending champions Arsenal face a major test when they head to Bayern Munich.