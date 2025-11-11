Women's Champions League live updates: Chelsea travel to St. Pölten

Open Extended Reactions

UEFA Women's Champions League action returns, with Matchweek 3 upon us!

On Tuesday night, the reigning Women's Super League champions Chelsea will face lowly Austrian side St. Pölten. The west London side go in as favourites against the Austrian club, who are currently bottom of the table. But as Chelsea learned in their campaign opener against FC Twente, there are no easy games in this competition.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid host Paris FC while French giants OL Lyonnes travel to Wolfsburg.

As will be the case for the duration of the competion, all matches will be broadcast live on Disney+

