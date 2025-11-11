Open Extended Reactions

Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has been charged with misconduct by the English Football Association after allegedly spitting at or in the direction of Leeds United supporters last month.

The matter relates to an incident in the 67th minute of the Clarets' 2-0 Premier League win over Leeds at Turf Moor on Oct. 18.

Hannibal Mejbri has been charged with misconduct by the English Football Association. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Mejbri had been among the substitutes at the time of the alleged incident. He went on to enter the game in the 83rd minute and was booked following a clash with Leeds defender Gabriel Gudmundsson.

An FA statement added: "Hannibal Mejbri has until Friday 28 November to provide a response."