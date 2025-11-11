Sam Kerr reacts to scoring two goals on her first start for Chelsea in nearly two years vs. St. Polten in the Women's Champions League. (2:05)

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr said she is still getting used to the feeling of scoring goals after her return from a lengthy injury layoff.

The Australia international made her first start for the club in nearly two years against St. Pölten on Tuesday, and marked the occasion with two second-half goals.

"It feels a bit sweeter, but it also feels a bit weird," Kerr told Disney+, when asked if goals feel different since her comeback.

"I didn't score for so long that I'm still ... I haven't celebrated really, so I haven't got that celebration thing yet. I'm still just like 'oh, happy to score. I've got to score a few more.'"

Kerr's goals have taken her tally for the season to four in all competitions. The forward missed almost the entirety of the 2024-25 season due to an ACL injury, and the fact that she completed 90 minutes will serve as much of an encouragement as getting on the scoresheet.

"I feel a 100%, but I was out for a while, so I've got to build myself up," she said.

"I mean today's a good step, right. Getting some good minutes in the national team was a good step, so I'm definitely fit enough. But it's just about getting the miles and the legs now.

"So yeah, I'm ready to go."

Chelsea ran out as 6-0 winners in Austria, with United States' Catarina Macario also scoring a double along with a strike from Weike Kaptein and a Lisa Ebert own-goal.