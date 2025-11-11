Open Extended Reactions

Caroline Weir's 50th goal for Real Madrid salvaged a 1-1 draw with Paris FC in the Women's Champions League on Wednesday, with the star grabbing a dramatic added-time equalizer, despite struggling with an ankle problem.

Lorena Azzaro's 41st-minute penalty put Paris ahead at the Estadio Alfredo di Stéfano, after Madrid playmaker Linda Caicedo had earlier hit the crossbar.

The home side were unable to convert a series of chances until Weir netted in the 98th minute, to make it seven points for Madrid after three Champions League matches.

Speaking in his post-match news conference, Madrid coach Pau Quesada revealed Weir had been coping all game with an ankle problem.

"I was really pleased for [Weir] to score," Quesada said. "During the warm-up, she had some discomfort in her ankle and even so, she played the whole match. She had a magnificent game, and she scored the equalizer. She gives us calm, and controls the tempo. She can pass, she can score, she's in top form. We're lucky to have her."

Weir's goal was her 50th since joining Madrid in 2022, extending her lead as the team's all-time top scorer.

Caroline Weir rescued a point for Real Madrid. Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

"She's a fantastic player who mixes quality and technique," Paris coach Sandrine Soubeyrand said. " We'd warned our players of what she's capable of, because she gets into good positions."

Madrid were frustrated by what they said were efforts by Paris' players to consistently slow down the game, after taking the lead.

"At half-time I told the players to focus on what we could control," Quesada said. "Everyone saw what was happening, with their time-wasting ... but we have to value the effort of the players, for keeping going and staying in the match."

Madrid are next in action in Liga F on Saturday, when they visit Barcelona.