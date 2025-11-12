Open Extended Reactions

Reece James said he hopes FIFA will move World Cup kick-off times to help players deal with stifling summer heat he tasted firsthand in the United States when captaining Chelsea to Club World Cup glory.

England are among the favourites to triumph in North America next year and have sealed qualification for the tournament with two matches to spare.

The back-to-back European Championship runners-up host Serbia and head to Albania as Thomas Tuchel's side close out this year's fixtures before attention turns to the World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 5.

- England vs. Serbia: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

- Saka accepts he needs to score more for England

- Chalobah, Trafford added to England squad

The United States, Canada and Mexico are co-hosting a tournament that will be played amid intense heat, which FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani suggested could lead to fixtures being put back having learned from the impact of kick-off times at the Club World Cup.

Tuchel said it would be "better if we play later" having gone to see the tournament in America, where James helped Chelsea sweat their way to success in the summer.

When the England manager's comments were put to the full-back, he said: "For sure, that would definitely help, later kick-offs when it's not so hot and humid. That would definitely help."

Chelsea players frequently bemoaned the hot conditions during their run to the Club World Cup title in the United States. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Asked if FIFA has contacted the Club World Cup-winning captain for his feedback after the tournament, James added: "No, I haven't been asked about my thoughts on kick-off times.

"I'm sure they will have asked someone. Maybe managers or people at the clubs. I'm sure they will have got some feedback."

England are planning a warm-weather training camp in Florida to help acclimatise for a tournament that assistant Anthony Barry revealed the staff are trying to build a "heat-proof" game plan for.

But there is only so much preparation you can do for such challenging conditions, which peaked for James with a heatwave on the east coast during the Club World Cup.

"It's super difficult conditions to play in that heat, especially us playing in England -- there's not anything like that before," the Chelsea captain said.

"Once you are out there you adapt the longer you are there, when you are settled in once place and try to limit the things you can.

"You feel the heat the minute you step outside the hotel. The conditions are super hot.

"They are difficult conditions to play in and the pitches when we were there weren't the greatest either and made it a little bit harder but hopefully by the time the World Cup comes around hopefully it's better."

The heat is a "key message" within an England squad that James is desperate to be a part of next summer having endured major tournament frustration until now.

The 25-year-old only made one substitute appearance at Euro 2020, before injury issues ruled him out of the World Cup in Qatar and last year's Euros in Germany.

"Tournament football probably hasn't gone the way I would have dreamt it would go, but that's in the past," 21-cap defender James said. "We're looking forward. I'm feeling good.

"I'm playing relatively well at the moment and I'm focused on staying healthy and performing week in, week out until this summer."