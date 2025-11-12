Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye Wolves' João Gomes

Open Extended Reactions

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes has caught the eye of Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window, while United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are looking at Palmeiras forward Vitor Roque after his failure at Barcelona. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's grades | Women's grades

Wolves midfielder João Gomes is on the radar of Man United.

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes. The Daily Mail reports that the 24-year-old is being monitored by the Red Devils' as they continue to add to their growing midfield shortlist, with Gomes one of the latest names linked with a January switch to Old Trafford. It is reported that the club also remain keen on Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher, 25, and are exploring a loan approach that would include a £45 million option to sign him permanently in the summer.

- Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are looking at Palmeiras forward Vitor Roque, according to Football Insider. The three Premier League clubs are reported to have been impressed by the recent form of the 20-year-old Brazil international, who has scored 16 goals while assisting another three in 30 league appearances since moving back to his homeland after a failed stint with Barcelona. United's decision to move for Roque hinges on if they decide to part ways with Joshua Zirkzee, with the Netherlands international looking to play more minutes to bolster his chances of being selected by manager Ronald Koeman for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

- Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, according to Bild. It is reported that the 25-year-old is unhappy with the style of play deployed by manager Niko Kovac, and is refusing to sign a new contract at the club. Schlotterbeck, who will enter the final year of his deal in the summer, is on the Reds' shortlist as they continue their search for a center back, but they could face competition from Bayern Munich.

- A move for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is being lined up by AC Milan, reports Tuttosport. The 37-year-old is yet to be offered a new contract by the Blaugrana, despite it expiring in the summer, and it is reported that he has no desire yet to join a team in either MLS or Saudi Arabia. Milan have already made contact with his representatives regarding a potential switch to San Siro, but discussions are expected to continue in the summer when he has freedom to move.

- Chelsea and Bayern Munich are positioning themselves to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Both clubs are reportedly keen to sign the 30-year-old as a free agent, and they will both be able to offer him a pre-contract agreement when he enters the final six months of his deal in January. The Rossoneri aren't confident of convincing Maignan to stay put, with sporting director Igli Tare having already begun the process of finding a replacement.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN Senior Writer Rob Dawson looks at a Man United move for Wolves midfielder João Gomes.

Manchester United are making no secret of the fact that a midfielder is a priority heading into next summer. They're also looking to add depth at wing back, but signing a central midfielder is top of the list and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) and Carlos Baleba (Brighton) are a few of the names in the frame. United also looked at Wolves pair João Gomes and Andre last summer and interest will only grow if the club get relegated this season. United believe they're in a good position with PSR which will allow them to spend, but they're always on the hunt for a bargain and Wolves will be keen to do deals if they drop down to the Championship. United have followed Gomes since his time at Flamengo where he was a teammate of former United midfielder Andreas Pereira. He's got experience in the Premier League -- which United value highly -- and, still only 24, he's the right age profile. Depending on what happens with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes next summer, it's possible that two central midfielders could arrive at Old Trafford. In that scenario, Gomes could come in alongside someone like Anderson, whose transfer is likely to cost a lot more.

OTHER RUMORS

- Multiple clubs are monitoring the situation of Arsenal left back Myles Lewis-Skelly, despite his recent contract extension, as a lack of league minutes this season has created uncertainty around the 19-year-old's future. (Sky Sports)

- Liverpool have added Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha to their shortlist. (Caught Offside)

- Manchester United are open to keeping midfielder Casemiro at the club following his recent positive form in the Premier League. (TalkSPORT)

- Crystal Palace intend to block offers in January for midfielder Adam Wharton, who is on the radar of Manchester United. (Football Insider)

- Talks between Real Madrid and Lyon regarding a loan deal for striker Endrick are at an advanced stage. There is no mandatory or optional permanent clause included in the terms. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Liverpool have proposed a new contract to center back Ibrahima Konate. (L'Equipe)

- Chelsea are lining up a new contract offer for midfielder Moises Caicedo. (Sky Sports)

- Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also in the race for Hertha BSC midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, who is on the radar of multiple top clubs in Europe. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Everton have placed Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus and Al Ahli's Ivan Toney on their shortlist amid plans to sign a forward. (Sky Sports)

- A contract offer will be proposed by Paris Saint-Germain to center back Dayot Upamecano if he does not renew his current deal with Bayern Munich. (RMC Sport)

- Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is available on a free transfer in the summer, has been identified by Bayern Munich as a potential replacement for Upamecano. (Sky Sports)

- Everton, West Ham, and Fulham are keen on Palmeiras striker Allan. (AS)

- Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee would prefer a move to Roma over West Ham. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- A battle between Newcastle and Sunderland could take place for the signature of Angers forward Sidiki Cherif. (Football Insider)