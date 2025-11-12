Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson debate whether Manchester United could sign a forward in January. (1:32)

Will injuries and AFCON force Man United to spend in January? (1:32)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt's son, Ruben, scored twice on his first start for Class of '92-owned Salford City on Tuesday.

Nicky Butt, who is a co-owner of the club, took over from Gary Neville as Salford City chief executive in October 2022 before stepping down last October.

He is not the only Butt involved at Salford, though.

Ruben Butt made his first start for Salford City on Tuesday. Sky Sports

His 18-year-old son, Ruben, made his fifth senior appearance of his career when he started against Wolves under-21s in the Vertu Trophy, with his two goals helping to guide his side to a 4-2 win.

- Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye Wolves' João Gomes

- Sources: Man Utd hopeful Sesko avoided serious injury

- Chaotic Man United vs. Spurs finale another roller coaster

Both goals came in the final period of the match. First, Butt cut in from the left-hand side of the 18-yard box before neatly finding the bottom right-hand corner.

His second, coming five minutes later, saw his sent through on goal whereupon he delicately chipped the on-rushing goalkeeper.