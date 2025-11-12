The ESPN FC TV crew debate if Estêvão should be starting for Chelsea after coming off the bench to help Chelsea beat Wolverhampton 3-0. (1:48)

Former England footballer Raheem Sterling has suffered another break-in, this time at his luxury home in Berkshire.

The 30-year-old was at home with his family at around 6.30 p.m. GMT on Saturday when intruders broke in, as first reported by the Telegraph.

They were disturbed and fled before they could take anything.

Sterling's representative said: "We can confirm that Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home break-in this weekend.

Raheem Sterling previously had his gome broken into during the 2022 World Cup. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

"We can also confirm that he and his children were present at home at the time.

"Whilst the ultimate violation of privacy and safety, we are thankful to be able to confirm that he and his loved ones are all safe.

"We ask that the privacy of Raheem and his loved ones be respected at this challenging time.''

The Chelsea star's previous home in Surrey was targeted by burglars in 2022, forcing Sterling to fly home early from the England World Cup training camp.

That break-in happened in Oxshott, Leatherhead, and was reported to police on Dec. 3, 2022, during the World Cup in Qatar.

Sterling travelled home to be with his family after news of the break-in reached him, missing England's 3-0 win over Senegal during the tournament.

Jewellery and watches, said to be worth £300,000, were stolen.