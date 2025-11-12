The ESPN FC crew debate if Vinicius Jr & Rodrygo play with more freedom for Brazil than Real Madrid. (2:33)

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti says he has persuaded Vinícius Júnior to play in a central role in the national team attack, believing the Real Madrid player can be more effective.

Vinícius has primarily played as a left-winger for club and country.

"[I see him] as a winger or as a central striker," Ancelotti, who coached Vinícius at Real Madrid before taking Brazil's job in June, told Placar.

"Vinícius has the quality to score many goals. I've spoken to him: 'Look, when you're playing as a winger, to score goals you have to do three or four dribbles. Touch the ball seven or eight times. And in the centre, just one well-timed movement is enough to score a goal.' He understood it, he likes playing in that position."

Carlo Ancelotti wants Vinícius Júnior playing centrally for Brazil. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

"We can take advantage of a player who can help a lot as a winger, but not as a forward in the area as I'm not stupid because he is not a reference point inside the box. But to attack the area with space, he is very, very, dangerous."

Under Ancelotti at Madrid, Vinícius often shifted to that central position, going into the penalty area and closer to goal. Vinícius, 25, has scored eight goals in 43 appearances for Brazil since making his debut in September 2019.

He has five goals and three assists in 16 games for Madrid this season and is expected to start in Saturday's international friendly against Senegal at the Emirates stadium.