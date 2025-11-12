Ale Moreno tells Herc Gomez that MLS should avoid the "headache" that comes with bringing in Neymar. (2:09)

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has said everyone is rooting for Neymar to return to his best level with muscular injuries limiting Brazil's all-time leading scorer from being involved with the national side.

And asked if he feels uncomfortable to be constantly asked questions about Neymar, Ancelotti told Placar: "No, no problem. It's normal [that people ask] because Neymar is a legend of Brazilian football.

"Everyone wants Neymar to get back to his best physical condition. Brazil's FA [CBF], the coach, the national team's technical staff, the players hope that Neymar can return to his best level."

The former Real Madrid manager also insisted that Neymar needs to be in good physical condition to be considered for selection.

"The truth is that today's football demands many things," he said. "Not only talent, but also physical condition, intensity ... hopefully Neymar will be at his best level."

Neymar's return to Brazil with Santos has been littered with injuries. Marco Buenavista/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Neymar, 33, has not featured for Brazil since sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury while on international duty in October 2023.

He since rejoined boyhood club Santos in January in the hope of rediscovering his form but is fighting against the clock to play in his fourth World Cup in 2026.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star recently returned to action after a 48-day absence due to a muscular injury. He was criticised after his angry reaction to being substituted in the 85th minute of his team's 3-2 defeat at Flamengo on Sunday.

Neymar stormed off the pitch and questioned his coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda's decision. Santos executive director Alexandre Mattos defended Neymar and posted a photograph of the forward on social media with a lengthy message praising the player's qualities.

"Geniuses are misunderstood, it has always been that way in human history, they think ahead of their time, they do things differently, they make a difference ... they are insatiable for challenges, for changes, for goals that few manage to achieve," Mattos said.

"They leave legacies, they make history ... But they are also human beings, they get things right and wrong, they smile and cry, they have feelings, a heart, they breathe, they live and survive the blows of life.

"You are like that, a genius... Those who know you know the human being you are, the heart you have, the humility you exude, the concern you have for everyone, the father and friend you are...They try to defeat you, they can't, they try to knock you down, you get up, everything is bigger than you, but you are bigger than everything.

"You are admired and adored by me and everyone who knows you, by billions around the world who dream of being like you... you earned it, you deserve it ... Difficult times make men stronger!!"

Neymar has three goals in 15 league appearances for Santos, who are fighting relegation in the Brazilian top flight.