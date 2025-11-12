Oscar joined São Paulo in December last year. Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar is in hospital after a fitness test revealed abnormal cardiac results, his current club São Paulo announced.

Sources told ESPN Brasil that Oscar, 34, on Tuesday felt unwell while using an exercise bicycle and temporarily lost consciousness.

The Brazilian player was taken to a nearby hospital and is under observation.

São Paulo said in a statement: "Oscar showed abnormal cardiac reactions during a routine preseason medical checkup conducted via Super CT on the morning of the 11th, and immediately received treatment from the club's medical team and the medical staff of Einstein Israel Hospital.

"Oscar was later transported to the hospital and is currently in a stable condition. He is undergoing additional tests for an accurate diagnosis, and we are monitoring his progress."

Oscar returned to his boyhood club São Paulo in Dec. 2024 after spending eight years playing in China. His contract with São Paulo, currently managed by former Chelsea star Hernan Crespo, expires at the end of 2027.

Reports in Brazil claim Oscar, who has struggled with injuries this year, is considering retiring.