Rob Dawson believes Liverpool should have prioritised signing a defensive midfielder in the summer transfer window. (1:38)

Are Liverpool feeling the effects of a flawed transfer strategy? (1:38)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 winter transfer window promises to be another busy period, after Premier League clubs spent a record £3 billion ($4 billion) in a summer window that finished with a bang thanks to Liverpool's £125 million ($169 million) signing of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The figure, estimated by finance company Deloitte, smashed the previous record of £2.36 billion ($3.2 billion) two summers ago.

As ever, clubs in all leagues will still be able to sign players as free agents after the February deadline, as long as they are not officially attached to any club when the window closes.

Deals can be agreed between leagues with transfer windows which are closed. They will be officially completed when the signing club's window is open.

- ESPN's transfer homepage: All the latest information

All dates are correct as listed by FIFA's Transfer Window Calendar.

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak was signed from Newcastle United in the summer. Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Premier League transfer window

The English Premier League will open the transfer window on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 and close it four hours earlier than in past seasons, at 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

LaLiga transfer window

The Spanish LaLiga will open the transfer window on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 and close at 10.59 p.m. GMT / 5.59 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

Serie A transfer window

The Italian Serie A will open the transfer window on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 and close at 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

Bundesliga transfer window

The German Bundesliga will open the transfer window on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 and close at 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

Ligue 1 transfer window

The French Ligue 1 will open the transfer window on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 and close at 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

Women's Super League transfer window

The English WSL will open the transfer window on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 and close at 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026.

MLS transfer window

Major League Soccer's window is unconfirmed to date, but is expected to run from late January to late April 2026.

Selected other transfer windows:

Australia: Jan. 14 to Feb. 10

Mexico: Jan. 1 to Feb. 9

Netherlands: Jan. 1 to Feb. 2

Portugal: Jan. 2 to Feb. 3

Saudi Arabia: Jan. 5 to Feb. 2