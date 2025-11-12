Open Extended Reactions

A view of St. Mary's ahead of the first South Coast derby at the ground in over 13 years. Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Two Portsmouth fans who posed as stewards to watch the South Coast derby against Southampton in September have been banned from football matches for three years, Hampshire Police have confirmed.

The two brothers Kane Green, 29, and Dale Green, 31, carried "high-vis vests and radio equipment" to complete the steward look and were able to access "restricted areas" for the sold-out derby.

They both pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and going onto playing area of a football match at Southampton Magistrates Court, resulting in the three-year banning order as well as a £700 fine each.

Assistant Chief Constable Tony Rowlinson, said: "This was a ridiculous plot to try and see the game, despite knowing tickets were sold out and those without tickets would not be getting in.

Portsmouth fans inside St. Mary's after the final-whistle had gone. Cameron Howard/Getty Images

"They clearly came with the intention to get into the stadium illegally, bringing high-vis vests with 'steward' on the back, with one even carrying a radio and earpiece.

"Their actions have seen them face very serious consequences in court today and for two people who were so desperate to see this one game, they will now not be able to go to any for three years.

The much-anticipated fixture ended in a 0-0 draw with both sides struggling near the foot of the Championship table.