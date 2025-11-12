Open Extended Reactions

Alex Greenwood has signed a contract extension until 2027 at Manchester City, the club have announced.

Greenwood, who was a key part of England's Euro 2025 winning side, has won two major honours at City and made over 152 appearances since joining from OL Lyonnes in 2020.

"I'm really happy to stay here, it's the club I love and the club I want to be successful at and I'm really happy to be here for another two more [years]," Greenwood said in a statement.

"Personally, I have so much unfinished business to be done, and I love this football club. It feels like home to me now and I feel this is where I belong and am meant to be.

Alex Greenwood is staying at Manchester City until at least 2027. Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Greenwood's previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.

"We're absolutely delighted that Alex has signed a new deal with the club," Director of Football Therese Sjogran said.

"It's difficult to put into words how important she is on and off the pitch, and I know my respect and admiration for her as a player and person is shared by everyone at City.

"We're excited by the direction this team is going in this season and beyond, and Alex is central to those ambitions."