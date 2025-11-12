Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Tuchel has warned Jude Bellingham he faces a fight with Morgan Rogers to play as England's No. 10 on his return to the squad.

Bellingham was left out of last month's internationals against Wales and Latvia as he built up his fitness following shoulder surgery.

Rogers impressed in his absence and ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Serbia at Wembley, Tuchel was asked whether the Aston Villa midfielder and Bellingham could play in the same team.

"I don't know," he said. "I guess so, but not both in the same position, obviously.

"Rather than finding for the best players a position to just have them on the field, it's maybe better to put everyone in the best position and have a competition.

Jude Bellingham's position as England's No. 10 isn't as secure as it may once have been. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"So, at the moment the competition is between the two of them. They're friends, so this can also be a friendly competition. Don't have to be enemies, and you don't have to hate each other.

"They are respectful, they are friends with each other, and they fight at the moment for the same position.

"Can they play together? Yes, but in a different structure than maybe, and at the moment is not the moment to change our structure."

Bellingham's return has attracted plenty of focus given the Real Madrid midfielder is in his first England squad since Tuchel questioned elements of his behaviour after June's friendly defeat to Senegal.

Tuchel praised the fire and hunger Bellingham shows but suggested there were parts of his attitude which his mother found "repulsive," a comment for which he subsequently apologised.

Bellingham wanted to be called up in October but Tuchel opted to stick with the group that had performed so well previously.

"He deserves to be back like everyone else," Tuchel said. "He deserves to be back, good to have him back, [there's been a] good atmosphere in the last two days.

"Everyone is happy to be in camp. It's competitive, the mood is light. Everyone is happy to be in camp and the attitude and energy on the training pitches is where we want it to be.

"So, we have one more training session to go to be competitive tomorrow, and Jude is a part of it, of course."