Ross Barkley has opened up on his struggles with drinking, saying he is planning on going the rest of his career without alcohol.

Barkley, who is now at Aston Villa, came through at Everton before spells at Chelsea, Nice and Luton Town, and has admitted there were points in his career where a "perception" surrounding himself and alcohol were created.

"I haven't drunk since the summer. I'm planning on going without alcohol throughout [the rest of] my career. It has created situations I don't really want happening anymore]," Barkley told The Athletic.

"I'm a dad now; I've got more responsibilities. I've got maybe four, five, six or seven years left in football, so I want to make the most of that.

Ross Barkley was on the scoresheet in Aston Villa's 4-0 win over Bournemouth. Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

"Alcohol, for most people, can create problems -- I've recognised that now. Without drinking, it doesn't create any situations. You can be clear-minded every day and it doesn't affect you mentally. There are a lot of benefits to not doing that."

Speaking about his time at Chelsea, Barkley mentioned an incident where he was punished by then-manager Frank Lampard after "drinking too much."

"A few times I went out, and if you drink too much, you do things you regret," he said.

"I'd go out and have too much to drink, and then it would get back to the club.

"We [Chelsea] had an away game in France [against Lille] and Frank Lampard was the manager. He couldn't really say too much to me, other than learn from it and pick and choose when the right time is to do it, because he knew what it was like as a young lad.

"But the punishment was that I travelled with the team, but I wasn't on the bench. I had to watch the game on the coach. It was hard to take.

"That was one occasion that has probably created a perception."