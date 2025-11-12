Women's Champions League live: Arsenal face Bayern Munich

Open Extended Reactions

We're all set for a jam-packed Wednesday of Women's Champions League action, with ten teams in action tonight.

Our focus today will lie with the two English teams -- Arsenal and Manchester United -- who face Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

Holders Arsenal face a tricky test in the early kickoff Bavaria, where the German giants soundly beat them in the group stages last year.

Later on, Old Trafford will gets its first-ever dose of UWCL football, when United host PSG. The return of Mary Earps, whose recent autobiography has set tails wagging in English football circles, provides another fascinating subplot to the game.

We'll also be keeping across the three other games tonight -- Barcelona vs OH Leuven, Benfica vs Twente and Atletico Madrid vs Juventus.

Tune in for live updates below.