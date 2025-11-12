Open Extended Reactions

England will play their first match of Euro 2028 at Manchester's Etihad Stadium if they qualify directly, with fellow co-hosts the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales set to play all their group games at home.

The tournament was officially launched at an event in central London on Wednesday, which included an unveiling of the match schedule.

A small but noisy pro-Palestine protest took place directly outside the event, with presentations struggling to be heard over chants against Israel's continued membership of UEFA.

- Euro 2028 co-hosts must qualify but with safety net

- 2026 World Cup: Who has qualified, and how the rest can make it

Organisers announced England would open at the Etihad before playing their final two group games at Wembley if they qualify directly.

They would play at Newcastle's St James' Park if they won Group B, before returning to Wembley for the rest of the tournament, with England's national stadium set to host one quarterfinal, both semifinals and the final, which will be held on July 9.

The final was confirmed as a 5 p.m. kick-off -- three hours earlier than the Euro 2020 final at Wembley where chaotic scenes ensued outside the stadium as ticketless supporters tried to force entry.

If England finish second in the group they will head to Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium for the last 16, before going on to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Wales are set to open the tournament at the Cardiff venue on June 9.

A general view of a replica trophy and countdown clock, Piccadilly Circus, London, ahead of the UEFA EURO 2028 launch. UEFA EURO 2028 will take place in the UK and Republic of Ireland. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

Nine stadiums in eight cities will host the tournament, with Villa Park and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the other Premier League venues set to host.

The four nations will host one quarterfinal, while the Republic, Scotland and Wales will also play at home in the last 16 if they can win their respective groups -- E, F and A.

England and Wales could meet in a Wembley quarterfinal if both teams win their groups.

Organisers said three million tickets would be made available for the matches, more than any previous European Championship, but there were no confirmed details on pricing at this stage.

The four hosts will enter qualification, but there will be two places reserved for any that fail to either win their group or finish as one of the eight best runners-up.

Northern Ireland is set to play a role, with Belfast hosting the tournament qualifying draw on Dec. 6 next year.

A redeveloped Casement Park in Belfast had been due to be the 10th venue in what started off as a five-nation bid, but had to withdraw in September 2024 after the UK Government said it would not provide funding towards the building work.

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt -- also the chair of UK and Ireland 2028 Ltd -- said: "Today marks a proud milestone for football across the UK and Ireland as we celebrate the launch of Euro 2028.

"Working with UEFA and our football and government partners, we will deliver the best-ever Euro. It will be a tournament for the fans and a festival of everything we love about the game -- its passion and ability to bring people together."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: "The host nations, where the game first took shape, are eager to welcome millions of fans into legendary stadiums, providing the right stage for a festival of emotions, vividly encapsulated in the design we presented today."

Organisers confirmed the UK Government, the Scottish Government, the Welsh Government and the Government of Ireland will collectively invest up to £740 million towards security and other costs, and includes a contribution alongside other football partners to a £45 million social impact fund.

An independent assessment anticipates the tournament will generate £3.6 billion in socio-economic benefit between 2028 and 2031.