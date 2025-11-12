'I'll try to be a good boy!' - Ronaldo on potential boos from Ireland fans (1:21)

Cristiano Ronaldo promised to be a "good boy" as he prepares to face a tide of boos at the Aviva Stadium.

The Portugal skipper will lead his teammates in their World Cup qualifier with the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Thursday a month after celebrating Rúben Neves' last-gasp winner in the reverse fixture in the face of defender Jake O'Brien.

Ronaldo told media on Wednesday that he expects to be booed, but is concentrating only on the task of helping his team reach what will be his last World Cup finals.

He said: "I really like the fans here. The support they give to the national team, it's lovely. For me, it's a pleasure to come and play here again.

"Of course, it will be tough. I hope they don't boo me too much tomorrow. I swear that I'm going to try to be a good boy.

"But of course, I do my job. I try to win the game and try to score to help my team. I'm sure that the game will be difficult."

Ronaldo endured an evening to forget in the Lisbon encounter as he drew a blank after Caoimhín Kelleher saved his penalty, which had been awarded by Slovakian referee Ivan Kruzliak.

Ireland fans accused the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star of having an undue influence over the match official, but Ronaldo was having none of it.

He said: "It's normal because they know if they lose tomorrow, they are out, so they try to make things around the game, to try to do things.