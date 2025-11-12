Man United spoil Earps' return with statement win against PSG

Open Extended Reactions

MANCHESTER, England -- The jarring clash of boos mixed with cheers sounded out around the stadium as the pantomime season arrived early Old Trafford.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Mary Earps expected a hostile welcome on her return to Manchester in this UEFA Women's Champions League clash, and that's what she received. Whenever she touched the ball, boos greeted her, but were soon countered by cheers from some of the 14,667 supporters in the crowd. It was a group divided over Earps' return, but what united the fans was the hosts' performance.

As the rain poured down on Old Trafford, and sporadic cheers broke through the grim Manchester evening, the ground joined as one to celebrate Manchester United's goals in either half as they defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 to make it three from three in Europe.

First, Melvine Malard scored a wonderful effort in the 31st minute as she curled an effort past Earps into her left corner, and then in the second half, 15 passes separated a long clearance from Earps and Fridolina Rolfö heading home United's second. PSG remain pointless, and Olga Carmona's spectacular goal -- an equalizer at the time -- will only be a glimpse in this match's highlights rather than the headline moment. PSG now have work to do to progress.

They will be the moments immortalized from this historical evening as the women's team played their first match in Europe's top competition at Old Trafford. The victory was the perfect riposte after their poor 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend, and a further test of the limits of Marc Skinner's threadbare squad. But this was a match with that major subplot: the return of Earps.

This was Earps' homecoming, of sorts. The build-up focused on the circus surrounding United's former No. 1 Earps, a frenzy whipped up by her recently published autobiography "All In," in which she had some harsh words to say about the end of her England career, and her exit from United.

There are still reminders of Earps here at the home she left in the summer of 2024. While the scarf seller outside Lou Macari's fish and chip shop had a bunch of scarves with the current team on, there was one left for Earps, and she had a flag celebrating their FA Cup win in May 2024. Just off Railway Road, a couple of hundred meters from the back of the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand, there's a vast mural of Earps. Emblazoned across her is the message: "Welcome to Manchester."

The mural was painted back in August 2023, just a couple of weeks after she saved a penalty for England in the World Cup final in Australia. Back then, her stock was rocketing; she was one of the most beloved members of the England team, the figurehead of United, and away from the field, had an ever-growing fanbase due to her on-field form and off-field voice.

But over the next season, her relationship broke down with United. That summer, she was subject to a record bid from Arsenal, which United rejected, and with her contract running down, she grew increasingly exasperated at what she felt were stalling tactics from the United recruitment team. She also felt there were undelivered promises and mixed messages over the club's short- and long-term plans.

The way she puts it, United's lucrative offer only came late in the day once PSG had played their hand. PSG were Champions League semifinalists last season, and they seemed to offer a better chance for her to win Europe's biggest honor.

Manchester United continue perfect in the Champions League after three wins from three matches. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

All of this was put to United manager Skinner on Tuesday evening, who said of the autobiography and criticism of his club: "I know deep down Mary's a good person. I'm sure part of bringing her book out is to try to bring the most controversial parts out to sell the book." He added he'd say "nothing but good things" about Earps, saying she was "transformed" as a goalkeeper while at the club.

But fans have long memories when it comes to feeling wronged, and short memories when it comes to recognizing contributions made by said player.

Back at Old Trafford, there was the familiarity of watching Earps go through her meticulous pre-game routine, interspersed with the odd thumbs-up and smiles at young supporters who crowded behind her goal, screaming "Mary, Mary, Mary" to get her attention. But once the match started, every time she touched the ball, she was booed by some supporters, with cheers and applause answered from others.

Amid all this, United were looking to mark this historical occasion with a victory to follow up on their impressive start to the Champions League this season, where they beat Valerenga 1-0, and defeated Atlético Madrid by the same margin despite playing 53 minutes with 10 players.

Skinner named Ella Toone on the bench with one eye on Saturday's Manchester derby, while Safia Middleton-Patel was handed just her second start for the club, with first-choice keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce injured.

United's thin squad was feeling the effects of balancing league and European competition and were given a wake-up call after just two minutes when Anaïs Ebayilin banged a long-range effort against the inside of Middleton-Patel's post. United then went 1-0 up through Malard, with Carmona equalizing from distance just before the break.

United were far more assertive in the second half, nullifying the counter-attacking threat of Rasheedat Ajibade, and to the delight of the crowd packing out the lower tier of the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand -- and some of the South Stand -- Rolfö went to head a wonderfully weighted cross from Anna Sandberg home, having found herself unmarked in the six-yard box. A total of 15 passes stood between Earps' long kick forward and Rolfö's pinpoint header.

Middleton-Patel already worked hard to keep out an effort from Ebayilin at that stage, and Earps saved well from Malard at her near post to keep it to 2-1 on the hour mark. And late on, as PSG's attack grew more frenetic, United's Jayde Riviere made an essential block to keep the visitors out. All the while, it was United forward Jess Park who was the standout player on the pitch, constantly pulling and prodding away at PSG's defense with little darts with the ball at her feet, or picking out teammates with bisecting passes.

Earps was always going to be cast as the pantomime villain, but United have new heroines now. Some heroines cross eras, like Ella Toone, who was presented with a framed shirt before kick off to mark 200 appearances for the club. They also love Maya Le Tissier here among others, and the wonderful Park is already making her presence felt.

There were reminders of the past here, unavoidable on such an evening, but they were nudged into the shadows by the delight at a promising European campaign.

When Earps left United, it was because she felt PSG were a better bet for the Champions League. As she walked around Old Trafford at the end of the match, the crowd applauded her. One fan held a banner telling Earps how much she'd been missed. But you wonder, if winning the Champions League is one box left to tick for her, maybe Earps should have stayed put.