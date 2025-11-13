Greece vs Scotland: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Steve Nicol and Craig Burley aren't impressed with Scotland fans' criticism of the team in their 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus. (1:38)

This month's international break may prove to be the most defining of Steve Clarke's tenure as Scotland manager.

He has already led his country to two European Championships, but a win on Saturday over Greece could put Scotland in the driving seat to secure automatic qualification to their first men's World Cup since 1998.

Scotland are level on points in Group C with first-place Denmark. Securing at least a draw with Greece would mean Clarke's side have an easier task to clinch a World Cup berth when they face Denmark in their final qualifer on Tuesday.

If both sides win -- Denmark face bottom-place Belarus, also on Saturday -- then all eyes will be on the goal difference as the Danes currently lead Scotland 11 to 5. Whoever has the best goal difference entering Tuesday's tie will only need a draw to qualify.

Scotland have already been dealt a blow for the Greece clash, with Billy Gilmour is set to miss the game with an injury he picked up in Serie A. However, he is still in the squad and could return to face Denmark.

Elsewhere, Udinese midfielder Lennon Miller and Bristol City defender Ross McCrorie have withdrawn from the squad with injury, while Rangers' Connor Barron and West Ham's Andy Irving have been called up as replacements.

Another big decision lies in who will replace injured starting goalkeeper Angus Gunn, with 42-year-old Craig Gordon in line to start despite not making any competitive appearances this season for club or country.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC Two and BBC Scotland in the U.K., Fox Sports in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 15, 7:45 p.m. BST (1:45 p.m. ET; 1.15 a.m. IST and 5:45 a.m. AEST).

Venue: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (Spain)

VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez (Spain)

Expected Lineups:

Greece (4-3-3)

GK: Konstantinos Tzolakis

RB: Georgios Vagiannidis | CB: Konstantinos Mavropanos | CB: Konstantinos Koulierakis | LB: Kostas Tsimikas

CM: Christos Zafeiris | CM: Dimitrios Kourbelis

RW: Konstantinos Karetsas | CAM: Anastasios Bakasetas | LW: Christos Tzolis

CF: Vangelis Pavlidis

Scotland (4-2-3-1)

GK: Craig Gordon

RB: Aaron Hickey | CB: John Souttar | CB: Scott McKenna | LB: Andrew Robertson

CM: John McGinn | CM: Kenny McLean | CM: Lewis Ferguson

CAM: Scott McTominay

ST: Ben Doak | ST: Che Adams

Stats:

Scotland and Greece have played each other five times. Scotland's win in October puts them one win above Greece (two to one), while two games have been drawn

Scotland ended Greece's five game winning run away from home at Hampden Park last month.

Latest news and analysis:

