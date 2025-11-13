Steve Nicol believes that Liverpool will only get the best out of Florian Wirtz when the whole team improves around him. (0:55)

Open Extended Reactions

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is on the radar of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, while Manchester City still hold interest in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Messi hints at Barça return? 'I hope one day'

- Angry Neymar storms off, Santos near relegation

- Atlético Madrid: U.S.-based firm new majority owner

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is a proven success in the Premier League. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are looking at West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, according to Football Insider. The 28-year-old is reportedly receiving attention from both Premier League sides, but the Hammers would only be prepared to consider letting him go if they receive an "irresistible" offer. Bowen's future at the London Stadium remains secured until the summer of 2030 after the England international signed a seven-year extension in 2023.

- Manchester City still hold interest in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. Fabrizio Romano says that the 24-year-old Brazil international is appreciated by City manager Pep Guardiola, but any move is more likely to take place in the summer and would cost around €80 million. Despite reports of interest emerging from Chelsea, it is reported that the Blues aren't currently exploring a move for Rodrygo, though his future at the Bernabéu remains uncertain due to a difficult competition for minutes, with just two starts in LaLiga so far this season.

- An approach for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is being lined up by Chelsea, reports TEAMtalk. The Blues are reported to have placed the 21-year-old at the top of their shortlist and believe he has the potential to be a future cornerstone for the club, but they are unlikely to make a move in January due to the expected transfer fee of over £100 million. Como midfielder Nico Paz, 21, has been identified as an alternative to Wharton, who has also been linked with Manchester United, though they are very different types of players.

- Barcelona are interested in Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, according to The Guardian. The LaLiga club have reportedly made the 32-year-old their No. 1 priority amid their search to find the ideal successor to 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski, who is set to be out of contract in June. Kane's impressive form has seen him score 23 goals in 16 matches across all competitions this season, and a clause in his contract allows him to be signed for a fee of around €65 million in the summer.

- A battle between Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Chelsea is expected to take place for the signing of Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz, per Gazzetta dello Sport. It is reported that contract talks have stalled after a recent meeting, with the 20-year-old looking for an offer worth in the region of €6 million-per-season. The Bianconeri have now paused talks with Yildiz's representatives, but they will demand a transfer fee in excess of €100 million if they are unable to sign him to an extension as several clubs are monitoring the situation.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:10 Has Messi's visit to the Camp Nou damaged the Barcelona board's reputation? ESPN FC's Sid Lowe believes Lionel Messi's return to the Camp Nou without the Barcelona board of the directors knowing might damage their reputation amongst fans.

OTHER RUMORS

- An approach for Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry has been ruled out by Juventus following concerns over his expected salary demands. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Manchester United are planning to trust their squad during the Africa Cup of Nations in January, despite losing top scorer Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, and won't make any "knee-jerk" signings. (Sun)

- Borussia Dortmund aren't preparing a move to re-sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who is on loan at Aston Villa. (Bild)

- Real Madrid striker Endrick is closing in on a loan switch to Lyon. (Globo)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Juventus have entered the race for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who has recently been linked with Chelsea and Bayern Munich. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- A total agreement is close between Atletico Madrid and attacking midfielder Giuliano Simeone, who is expected to sign a new contract that secures his future at the Wanda Metropolitano until the summer of 2030. (Marca)

- Espanyol have made an enquiry to Santos regarding midfielder Robinho Jr. (Globo)

- Al Ahli could face competition from top clubs in Europe, MLS, and the Saudi Pro League for Galatasaray winger Leroy Sane. (Ekrem Konur)

- A move for Everton midfielder James Garner is being considered by Newcastle. (Football Insider)

- Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle are among the Premier League teams keeping tabs on Club Brugge defensive midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic. (Matteo Moretto)

- Internazionale are interested in Club Brugge center back Joel Ordonez. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Talks are ongoing between Sheffield United and free-agent striker Patrick Bamford. (Telegraph)