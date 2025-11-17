Modern classics: 25 of the best kits from the 21st century

Open Extended Reactions

While the 1990s still reign supreme as the decade with the most enduring and sought-after retro football shirts, there have been many iconic kits unveiled since the turn of the century.

Indeed, since the year 2000 we have seen some timeless entries into the jersey hall of fame. And, with most clubs now launching as many as four playing kits per season (with Manchester City wearing an astonishing nine different kits on the pitch in 2025 alone), there are future classics being added to the pantheon all the time.

So as we approach the end of 2025, we've assembled 25 of the best original kit designs released by top clubs from leagues all over the world since the turn of the century, selected with the help of ESPN editors from across the globe.

While there are some that are nods to history or use recurring themes, we've omitted reissues or overt throwback designs -- ergo, there's no room for the reworks of '90s classics like Arsenal's beloved "bruised banana" away shirt in 2019-20 or Inter Milan's black and silver-hooped masterpiece in 2020-21. Special-edition kits that were worn only once, and novelty designs, are also discounted.

Here, in alphabetical order, are some of the best kits we've seen so far in the 21st century.

Mike Egerton/EMPICS via Getty Images

Milan kicked off the century with a kit that still looks box fresh today, with those famous red and black stripes widened and framed by a horizontal black band across the top and down the sleeves. Unfortunately, the Rossoneri fell short in Serie A in 2000-01 and 2001-02 and failed to win a single domestic or European trophy while wearing this shirt. It was a period of prolonged managerial upheaval at San Siro, but they still looked good during it.

Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The fourth in a string of exquisite contemporary away kit designs, Ajax upped the ante once again in 2022-23 with a gorgeous deep blue alternate jersey that came speckled with gold and red trim -- the design of which was inspired by the crosses on Amsterdam's heraldic coat of arms. Again, the stuttering Dutch giants failed to deliver any silverware, but maybe this shirt was the real trophy all along.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal spent their final season at Highbury stadium wearing a sumptuous deep red shirt (the official color designation was "redcurrant") modeled on the first kit the club wore in the early 1900s. The gold detailing adds even more class to this parting salute to their spiritual home. With Thierry Henry promoted to captain and leading from the front, the Gunners powered all the way through to the UEFA Champions League final before losing against Barcelona in Paris.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Barcelona have had their fair share of classic home kits through the years, but many consider the 2010-11 version to be among the best -- aided, of course, by the fact that it also happened to be worn by one of the greatest teams of all time. The secret is in the simplicity, with clearly defined stripes paired with matching yellow trim and then draped over the shoulders of the emerging Lionel Messi, who inspired his side to LaLiga and Champions League glory under Pep Guardiola.

FiÃºza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A color combination that always looks regal when done correctly, Bayern most certainly got things right with their 2021-22 away kit, which featured a black base, shimmering gold trim and fine white stippling used to overlay a delicate, asymmetrical quartered effect. The detailing was also top-notch, right down to the golden emblem added to the nape of the neck, which proudly displays the "Munich child" -- a small, hooded figure that appears on the Bavarian city's coat of arms.

FABIAN GREDILLAS/AFP via Getty Images

One of world football's most instantly recognizable kits, Boca's iconic blue and gold-banded shirt has been worn by many of the game's greatest players. The Buenos Aires club's beautiful home kit is enshrined and as such barely changes year to year, but it's rarely been better than the 2001-02 edition with its centrally located crest, navy underarm panels, gold piping and XL sponsor's marque, which appears on the front and back of the shirt.

Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images

A celebration of Brisbane Roar's 20th season in the A-League, their 2024-25 away kit was an unusual off-white and maroon checkerboard design intended as an homage to their home state of Queensland (maroon being the official state color). Closer inspection reveals that the check marks are made up from the silhouette of the rampant lion that appears on Roar's club crest.

Sports Nippon/Getty Images

Something of a holy grail for J. League kit collectors, Osaka's gaudy neon pink and navy striped home shirt from the turn of the millennium is a prime example of the "more is more" approach to kit design that propelled many of the 1990s' most retina-searing efforts. Along with the clashing stripes, the jersey boasts twin columns of white dashes, chevron taping on the collar and cuffs, and then twisted zigzag pinstriping on the sleeves just to cap off the chaotic mélange. It shouldn't work, but it really does.

Aaron Baker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Club América have forged a reputation for some great home, away and third kits in recent years. Case in point being their 2025-26 home jersey, in which the Mexican side's iconic tricolor mantle is given a clean, contemporary sheen. If you're into fresh, slightly off-kilter football kits in lurid colors, you could do worse than rummaging through Las Aguilas' back catalog.

Getty

Football and Formula 1 melded in 2018 when Corinthians created a tribute to the late, great Ayrton Senna, who was known to be a huge fan of the Brazilian club. Released on the 30th anniversary of the F1 legend's first world championship victory, the black and gold jersey had Senna's signature on the midriff, while the 41 horizontal lines across the chest represented the number of Grand Prix wins he amassed during his stellar and all-too-brief career.

11. Flamengo home, 2018 (Adidas)

Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images

Flamengo always benefit from an extremely photogenic club crest that can elevate even the most mundane of red and black shirt designs. However, here the interlaced "CRF" script-style logo sits proudly atop a handsome hooped jersey that is lent a little additional texture by the presence of dark red "micro stripes" embedded therein. It was worn as the Mengão (featuring a young Vinícius Júnior) finished runners-up in Serie A while also managing to make it past the group stage of the Copa Libertadores for the first time in almost a decade.

Paolo Rattini/Getty Images

While it feels remiss not to include a contemporary example of Inter's cherished Nerazzurri stripes, how could we possibly overlook the Italian club's drop-dead gorgeous third kit from 2019-20? With a 1990s feel and redolent in black and yellow, the shirt was launched at Monza and inspired by the very Pirelli racing tires that became synonymous with Inter uniforms as their sponsor for almost 30 years. Simple, refined, beautiful.

Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Among the finest offerings from Adidas' first round of trefoil-adorned third alternates, Juve's ultra-suave design was loosely based on a lunar theme, with the deep blue base color intended to conjure images of the night sky over Turin and the gold appointments twinkling like stars. The twisted stripes are made up of the club's modern "double J" crest, which was replaced on the chest by a silhouette of a prancing zebra, a symbol first used by the Bianconeri in the early 1980s.

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool's 2021-22 vintage may have been pipped to the Premier League title by a single point and then lost to Real Madrid by a single goal in the Champions League final, but at least they ended the season with a domestic cup double under their belts. They also had an extremely fine away kit to crow about that season too, with their famous creamy "ecru" color (originally popularized in the mid-1990s) making a long overdue comeback alongside complementary flashes of green and red. The button-up polo collar adds an extra dash of sophistication.

AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

Having originally appeared in the 1970s, the red and black two-tone sash has been an intermittent staple of City's alternate kits since then, first returning in 2002-03 and then making a much grander comeback between 2009 and 2011, at the end of which City won the FA Cup, ended their 35-year wait for a major trophy and thrust themselves headlong into the Abu Dhabi era. The Umbro incarnation of the sash was an instant hit and continues to be held in high regard by the club and their fans -- so much so, in fact, that Puma chose to revamp the design for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Carl Recine/Getty Images

Reinstating the trefoil logo to their shirts has proved to be a masterstroke for Adidas, who have seen a resurgence with their recent ranges of retro-infused away and third shirts. One of the finest examples is United's 2024-25 third kit, which saw broad red and black bands wrapped across the chest of an off-white shirt that also gave pride of place to a pared-down, simplified devil emblem. It was supposed to look like the giant tricolor flags United fans wave around stadiums the world over. Honestly, we think they nailed it.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Traditional prints were paired with dusky blue tones and pops of bright yellow trim to create South African club Sundowns' brilliant 2021-22 away kit, which conjured images of the sun going down and the inky night sky beginning to leak in over the expansive plains of the Springbok Flats.

Getty

If ever the term "pretty in pink" was applicable, it's when discussing Palermo's famously rose-tinted home shirts. The 2014-15 edition was a peach, with paneled construction, black and gold trim and an ornate sponsor logo that really sets things off. It proved to be a largely unremarkable campaign for La Rosanero, but it did see the emergence of young forward Paulo Dybala, who finished top scorer for the club before leaving to join Juventus in a €40 million deal the following summer.

PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images

An iconic design, the 2001-02 PSG home kit boils the club's famed aesthetic down to its essential elements -- namely the deep blue base, the wide red "Hechter" stripe and just a light dusting of white trim here and there. Long before the vast riches rolled in and changed their fortunes forever, the Parisians finished fourth in Ligue 1 with a squad containing Ronaldinho, Nicolas Anelka, Jay-Jay Okocha, Mauricio Pochettino and a young buck by the name of Mikel Arteta. However, they did manage to win the Intertoto Cup by seeing off Rangers on penalties in the final.

Hector Vivas/LatinContent via Getty Images

With the giant puma's head emblazoned across the front, Pumas' gold and blue shirts tend to stand out from the crowd, but the addition of an exquisite historical graphic in 2016-17 really turned heads all around the world. The ornate artwork was created by Mexican artist Juan O'Gorman and is taken from his incredible mural that illuminates the entire front of the central library at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, which sits on the same campus as the Liga MX club's enormous Olimpico Universitario Stadium.

Angel Martinez/Getty Images

After enduring a rare trophyless season in 2020-21, Real hoped that their "lucky orange" kit would bring great fortune the following season. The omens were good when Los Blancos revealed their fresh new attire that featured multicolored trim and a swirl pattern in the material inspired by the famous rotunda and fountains in the Plaza de Cibeles, the area in Madrid where Real fans flock to celebrate silverware. Sure enough, they were back there the following May after their rejuvenated side managed to win LaLiga and the Champions League.

DANIEL GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images

The sash. The trim. The classic sponsor. The baggy proportions typical of the early 2000s. The large folding collar that would probably be turned up to cover your ears. We honestly don't think River ever improved on this effortlessly unembellished recipe. It's just perfect.

Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Still sought after, Roma's navy blue, gold and carmine red third kit hasn't aged a day since its release six years ago. The 1990s-era Nike logo looks fitting alongside the chunky neckline and the material itself has a subtle repeating print pattern made up of the club's "Lupetto" wolf head emblem and the interwoven "ASR" initials taken from the club crest. While the 2019-20 season isn't likely to live long in the memories of Giallorossi fans thanks to a disappointing fifth-place league finish and early exits from all cup competitions, we have a suspicion that the corresponding third shirt will endure for many a year.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Nicknamed "The Anniversary Kit," the 2024-25 Sounders home shirt marked 50 years of club history and as such was inspired by the pinstripe home and away kits they wore during the 1983 NASL season with a color palette drawn from their kits of the mid-1970s. It might have been a mash-up of sorts but the overall design worked a treat, at least partially disproving the old fashion adage that "blue and green should never be seen" together. Also, the Sounders' rather excellent old "Orca" emblem was reinstated to the back of the neck, which was a superb retro touch.

25. Vissel Kobe home, 2020 (Asics)

Mohamed Farag/Getty Images

Kobe launched a wonderfully zany new kit for the 2020 J. League season, which featured a large harlequin pattern in maroon and white and was sported by a clutch of notable European stars, most notably World Cup-winning duo Andrés Iniesta and David Villa. The duo inspired Kobe to their first trophy -- the 2020 Emperor's Cup -- in what proved to be the latter's farewell appearance in Japan.