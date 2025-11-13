Open Extended Reactions

Lamine Yamal and Max Dowman share one crucial quality, according to Spain and Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya -- the ability to play football like "they are playing at school."

Yamal, 18, and Dowman, 15, are two of the world's most talented wingers, albeit at different stages of their careers. Yamal was a Ballon d'Or runner-up this year and is a key player for club and country, while Dowman has only made five senior appearances for Arsenal.

The England youth international is tipped for big things, however, and while Raya refused to compare the pair's ability in an exclusive interview with ESPN, he did share similarities on how they play the game.

"I would not ever compare two players, even less two players with that quality. They are two very different players," Raya said. "But where they are similar is that when they go out onto the pitch, they enjoy it. They are always playing with a smile that it seems that they are playing in the school.

"They go out there to play, to have a good time. It is clear that they compete to help the team, but that naturalness in the way they play football, and at the level they're playing, is incredible."

David Raya has spoken about how Lamine Yamal and Max Dowman play the game. GettyImages

Raya went on to hail Dowman's ability at such a young age.

"He's 15, he's turning 16 at the end of the year," he added. "He's incredible.

"Obviously, we don't share that much in the dressing room because he's not allowed with the rules and everything. But sharing the pitch is the maturity that he shows on the pitch, the willingness that he has just to enjoy and to be himself, to take on players, and always with a smile on his face is incredible.

"We've been trending with him since he was 14 years old, so very impressed with him and his quality his qualities as a player."

- Why Yamal's injury is causing tension between Spain and Barcelona

- Watch the full interview with David Raya on YouTube

Raya has established himself a key cog in Arsenal's defensive machine since joining the club in 2023, although there was a rumour that Madrid were interested in the Spain international following a ACL injury to Thibaut Courtois. But Raya joined Arsenal -- initially on loan -- while Madrid instead signed Kepa Arrizabalaga.

"I know that there is that rumour, but exactly when Courtois gets injured there, I am doing the medical exam with Arsenal already," Raya explained. "So, there was no way that if Madrid had called ... well it would have been very difficult for me to leave for Madrid. I think there was a rumour, but I have no knowledge of it.

"The only contact I received from Madrid was when I had my serious injury and I really appreciate it a lot. When I had the knee injury, they sent me a letter saying they hope that I recover very well they sent lots of strength. The truth that it is a gesture very good on their part, that they don't have the reason to do it, but the truth is that I appreciated it a lot."