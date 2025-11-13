Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens look back on the first 12 months of Ruben Amorim's tenure as Manchester United manager. (1:28)

Roberto Mancini, who guided Manchester City to their first Premier League title, has been appointed head coach of Qatar Stars League side Al Sadd after missing out on a return to English football with Nottingham Forest.

Mancini, 60, has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the reigning Qatari champions to return to management for the first time since leaving his post as Saudi Arabia coach in October 2024.

The former Inter Milan, Lazio and Fiorentina coach spoke to Forest about succeeding Ange Postecoglou at the City Ground before missing out on the job to Sean Dyche.

Mancini is credited with transforming City's on-field fortunes after being hired by their Abu Dhabi owners in November 2009, guiding the club to the 2011 FA Cup -- the club's first trophy since 1976 -- and the league title a year later.

But after being fired by City in May 2013, Mancini has failed to secure a return to the Premier League and instead coached in Turkey, Italy and Russia before coaching Italy to success at Euro 2020.

And after his unsuccessful spell with Saudi Arabia, Mancini has returned to the game with Al Sadd, Qatar's most successful club.