Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar is considering retirement from professional football after a health scare, sources have told ESPN Brasil.

Oscar, 34, remains in the hospital in Brazil under observation after suffering abnormal cardiac reactions during a routine preseason medical checkup with his club São Paulo on Tuesday.

The Brazilian midfielder temporarily lost consciousness and sources told ESPN that the episode has caused great concern for Oscar and his family, who do not want the player to return to the pitch.

The source said that Oscar doesn't need to continue playing for financial reasons after 13 years competing in Europe and China.

Moreover, the player is also thinking about his personal life, with his wife expecting their third child, sources said.

São Paulo are not considering terminating Oscar's contract which expires in December 2027.

At the moment, the Brazilian club is only concerned about the player's well-being and not about the potential savings for the club in case of a possible contract termination.

Oscar returned to his boyhood club São Paulo in December 2024 after eight years playing in China.

He is a very popular player at São Paulo, and fans have rallied around him since the episode.

São Paulo president Julio Casares visited Oscar in the hospital on Wednesday.

Oscar's situation has even caught the attention of directors at Shanghai Port, the club where he played for several years.

Shangai Port has reportedly opened its doors to the Brazilian should he require any specific treatment in the Asian country.