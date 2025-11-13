LIVE: Tuchel's England face Serbia in World Cup qualifier

Open Extended Reactions

England have already secured their spot for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But with just three matches to play between now and the showpiece event next summer, every game matters.

While Thursday's game at Wembley Stadium will help England Thomas Tuchel shore up his squad for the World Cup, the stakes are higher for Serbia. To keep their World Cup dream alive, it's imperative for Serbia to not lose.

While England beat Serbia 5-0 last month, Tuchel is not taking the opposition lightly and spoke of how the game is akin to a final for them.

The German was keen to stress that he won't be experimenting in this international break, considering it's their penultimate camp before the World Cup. The main point of intrigue lies in the No. 10 role, which is set to be a three-way battle between Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

The latter duo have been recalled to the England setup after being left out of the October internationals. It'll be particularly interesting to see what role Bellingham plays, considering the tense relationship he shares with the England boss.

Elsewhere, Nico O'Reilly and Jarrel Quansah could also be in line for their England debuts on Thursday.

Tune in for live updates from 7:15 p.m GMT!