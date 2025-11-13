Open Extended Reactions

Former Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis was given an official pardon on Thursday by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Lewis, who handed ownership of the club to the Lewis Family Trust in 2022, was fined $5 million (£3.8m) last year after the British billionaire pleaded guilty to insider trading.

The Lewis family took full operational control of Tottenham this year, after former chairman Daniel Levy stepped down.

Joe Lewis (right) alongside former Tottenham executive chairman Daniel Levy. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

But the Bahama-based Lewis will not be returning to the club, which will continue to be run by the next generation of the Lewis family.

Lewis said: "I am pleased all of this is now behind me, and I can enjoy retirement and watch as my family and extended family continue to build our businesses based on the quality and pursuit of excellence that has become our trademark."

A source close to the Lewis family added: "Joe and the Lewis family are extremely grateful for this pardon and would like to thank President Trump for taking this action.

"Over his long business career, Joe has been a visionary, creating businesses across the world which multiple generations of his family are now taking forward.

"This is why there is so much more to the Joe Lewis story than this one event."