Morgan Rogers is set to start over Jude Bellingham for England's World Cup qualifier against Serbia on Thursday, sources have told ESPN.

A day after Thomas Tuchel hinted that the midfielders could not play together in the current system, Rogers is in line to get the nod over the Real Madrid star in the No. 10 role at Wembley.

Sources have told ESPN that Bellingham, who was called up to the England squad for the first time since Tuchel questioned elements of his behaviour last June, will be on the bench.

Bellingham was left out of last month's internationals against Wales and Latvia as he built up his fitness following shoulder surgery, and Rogers has impressed in his absence.

Morgan Rogers (right) is set to get the nod from Thomas Tuchel on Thursday night. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Tuchel said Bellingham and Rogers were in direct competition for minutes in his side.

"They are respectful, they are friends with each other, and they fight at the moment for the same position," he said. "Can they play together? Yes, but in a different structure than maybe, and at the moment is not the moment to change our structure."

Rogers has one goal in 11 Premier League appearances for Aston Viila, but scored for England in October's 3-0 friendly win over Wales. Bellingham has netted two LaLiga goals for Madrid this term since returning from injury.