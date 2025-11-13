Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal headline the nominees for the 2025 FIFA Puskás Award.

Rice's nomination comes for his stunning Champions League free-kick against Real Madrid in Arsenal's 3-0 first-leg quarterfinal win last season while Yamal gets on the list for a curling effort against Espanyol that sealed the LaLiga title for Barça.

The award will be decided by a 50% split between fan votes and those cast by a panel of "FIFA Legends" with the winner to be crowned at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025.

Alessandro Deiola of Caligari, Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kévin Rodrigues for Kasımpaşa are also nominated.

FIFA Puskás Award nominees

Alessandro Deiola, Cagliari v. Venezia, May 18 2025

Pedro de la Vega, Cruz Azul v. Seattle Sounders, July 31 2025

Santiago Montiel, Independiente v. Independiente Rivadavia, May 11 2025

Amr Nasser, Al Ahly v. Pharco, April 17 2025

Carlos Orrantía, Querétaro v. Atlas, April 16 2025

Lucas Ribeiro, Mamelodi Sundowns v. Borussia Dortmund, June 21 2025

Declan Rice, Arsenal v. Real Madrid, April 8 2025

Rizky Ridho, Persija Jakarta v. Arema, March 9 2025

Kévin Rodrigues, Kasımpaşa v. Rizespor, February 9 2025

Lamine Yamal, Espanyol v. Barcelona, 15 May 2025