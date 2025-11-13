Ale Moreno tells Herc Gomez that MLS should avoid the "headache" that comes with bringing in Neymar. (2:09)

Fans of Major League Soccer will no longer need an Apple TV Season Pass to watch matches in the 2026 season, sources told ESPN.

On Thursday, sources told ESPN that Major League Soccer and Apple TV will make matches available to viewers with an existing Apple TV account.

Viewers will be able to access all regular-season matches, Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game, Campeones Cup and MLS Cup Playoffs with a standalone Apple TV subscription, sources said.

The MLS Season Pass as an additional package within Apple TV will officially conclude at the end of the 2025 season.

The move comes after the league announced that the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs would be accessible to all Apple TV subscribers. MLS also made over 200 regular-season matches available to Apple TV subscribers, including all Sunday Night Soccer games, which allowed the league to see an increase in viewership and move towards the recent shift.

"Apple will ultimately decide what the distribution will be. We're finishing up year three and having it on Apple TV so that it's distributed to a broader audience during our playoffs I think is a positive, MLS commissioner Don Garber said in October. "And we'll take a step back with Apple and figure out what the future distribution is."

MLS will join Formula 1 within the overarching Apple TV catalogue, after it was announced that Apple TV signed an exclusive five-year deal to be the broadcaster of F1 in the United States starting in 2026,

Major League Baseball also has a deal with Apple TV to allow subscribers access to Friday Night Baseball without an additional cost.