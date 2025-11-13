Open Extended Reactions

Khadija Shaw was nominated for FIFA Marta Award. Getty

Manchester City duo Khadija Shaw and Vivianne Miedema have been nominated for the FIFA Marta Award.

Shaw, who has started the season with five Women's Super League goals, is recognised for her thumping strike against Hammarby last term while Miedema is nominated after a skillful finish for the Netherlands against Wales at Euro 2025 in the summer.

They aren't the only WSL representatives however with Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey listed for a stunner against OL Lyonnes, a strike that won the Women's Champions League goal of the tournament as Arsenal went on to lift the trophy, with her teammate Kyra Cooney-Cross also nominated for a strike against Germany for her national side Australia.

And Marta herself has once again been nominated for the award that carries her name for a goal against Kansas City Current in the NWSL, a year after she won the inaugural award for a solo goal for Brazil.

Ashley Cheatley of Brentford, Jordyn Bugg for Seattle Reign and Ally Sentnor for the USWNT also find themselves nominated.

FIFA Marta Award nominees

Jordyn Bugg, North Carolina Courage v. Seattle Reign, March 22 2025

Mariona Caldentey, OL Lyonnes v. Arsenal, April 27 2025

Ashley Cheatley, Brentford v. Ascot United, Nov. 3 2024

Kyra Cooney-Cross, Germany v. Australia, Oct. 28 2024

Jon Ryong-jong, Korea DPR v. Argentina, Sep. 2 2024

Marta, Orlando Pride v. Kansas City Current, Nov. 17 2024

Vivianne Miedema, Wales v. Netherlands, July 5 2025

Kishi Núñez, Argentina v. Costa Rica, Sep. 8 2024

Lizbeth Ovalle, Tigres v. Guadalajara, March 3 2025

Ally Sentnor, USA v. Colombia, Feb. 20 2025

Khadija Shaw, Hammarby v. Manchester City, Nov. 21 2024