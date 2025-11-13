Pulisic trades pitch for pen in writing new children's book

Open Extended Reactions

U.S. Soccer star Christian Pulisic has written a new children's book titled Christian's Soccer Superpowers that will be released next spring. Penguin Random House

Not content with playing for one of the biggest clubs in Europe and being the face of the U.S. men's national team, Christian Pulisic has announced that he is making his maiden foray into the literary world.

The 27-year-old is publishing his very own children's picture book, entitled "Christian's Soccer Superpowers," in conjunction with Philomel, a strand of the Penguin Young Readers publishing group that focuses on inspiring children and young adults to read.

The book has been written with 4- to 8-year-olds in mind and follows a young, soccer-obsessed boy named Christian who struggles to fit in after joining a new team before slowly finding his feet as his confidence grows.

"Every kid who loves soccer, or any sport, has moments of doubt," Pulisic said. "I wanted to tell a story that reminds young readers that their real superpower is confidence. Believing in yourself and having fun with your team is what truly makes you a champion."

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, Pulisic's message of self-belief, teamwork and determination could not come at a better time for the young soccer hopefuls of North America.

Of course, the AC Milan forward isn't the first professional footballer to turn their hand to writing children's books. In fact, it's something of a well-worn path, with fellow former Premier League stars Frank Lampard and Theo Walcott having both written a series of stories in the past.

More recently, Neymar launched a series of tattoo-based comic books called "Inked: Art Animates Life" about a young Brazilian who used his magical body art to thwart the forces of evil.

During his Manchester United days, Marcus Rashford co-wrote and published his first children's novel, "The Breakfast Club Adventures" during 2021 in a partnership with the UK's National Literacy Trust.

And long before Pulisic made the move, fellow U.S. international icon Alex Morgan signed a three-book deal in 2012 to author a series entitled "The Kicks," which was intended to encourage a love of soccer among kids and young girls in particular.