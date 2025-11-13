Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Tuchel said top countries take qualification for major tournaments "for granted" after England extended their perfect World Cup campaign by beating Serbia 2-0 at Wembley on Thursday.

Goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Eberechi Eze ensured the Three Lions have now won all seven matches in Group K with Sunday's finale in Albania to come.

England have scored 20 goals without conceding, keeping seven consecutive clean sheets in qualifying, in front of a crowd of 74,289, a respectable figure, but still their lowest Wembley attendance since September 2024.

England already booked their place in next summer's finals last month after beating Latvia 5-0 in Riga. They last missed out on a major men's tournament in 2008.

"I don't think it is special to this country, I think the big nations take it for granted to be in the big tournaments until they are not," Tuchel said. "This of course happens. For me, it is very important that the players know from me and they get encouraged in what they are doing and they see it in the proof, whether we show them videos or the data, that they feel the appreciation from the coach and the fans.

"The work-rate and the effort the team puts in at the moment into any match, be it a friendly match against Wales or today a match that has no impact anymore if we qualify or not, that is the outstanding criteria and characteristic of the team and I am very, very happy with it.

"That everyone expects it, that also includes us. I also expect us to qualify. I demand it from myself. But if you make it, it can be seen as normal, but that's just the nature of it."