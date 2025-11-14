Transfer rumors, news: Man United turn to Dortmund's Adeyemi

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens look back on the first 12 months of Ruben Amorim's tenure as Manchester United manager. (1:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi is on the radar of Manchester United, while Liverpool are ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur to sign £70 million-rated winger Antoine Semenyo. Join us for the latest transfer new and rumors from around the globe.

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi is on the radar of Man United. (Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

- Manchester United have inquired about the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, as per Sky Germany. While Dortmund are pushing to get the 23-year-old Germany international to pen a new contract, any agreement currently remains way off. As such, United are continuing to monitor developments with Adeyemi, who has two goals in 10 Bundesliga appearances this season, and has been at the club since July 2022. According to Sky Germany, both Adeyemi and his agent, Jorge Mendes, are hoping to include a release clause in any extension.

- Liverpool are ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur to sign winger Antoine Semenyo, according to TEAMtalk. The Bournemouth star has been heavily linked with a move in January, having already notched six goals and three assists in the Premier League this term. Spurs are reported to have inquired over his availability back in the summer, only to have baulked at Bournemouth's £70 million transfer valuation. With Semenyo's contract set to expire in 2027, a move next summer is looking increasingly likely.

- Newcastle United are keen on AZ Alkmaar's Dutch midfielder Kees Smit, The Daily Mail reports. The 19-year-old wonderkid, who has been likened to Barcelona's Pedri, is also being tracked by the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The Magpies are undeterred, however, as injuries are likely to force manager Eddie Howe into exploring winter transfer market opportunities. Smit, a Netherlands Under-21 international, has four goal involvements in 11 league matches this season.

- Bayern Munich are exploring a deal for Anderlecht youngster Nathan De Cat, although they face competition from Borussia Dortmund. Sky Germany reports that the defensive midfielder, 17, is set to play for Belgium at the U17 World Cup in Qatar, but that Bayern consider him a future replacement for Leon Goretzka and want to move quickly before their rivals get involved.

- West Ham United have reignited their interest in Toulouse and England U21 defender Charlie Cresswell, so says TalkSPORT. The 23-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 this season, alerting the attention of several Premier League clubs. However, West Ham's interest is the most concrete, as they are targeting defensive reinforcements in January. Cresswell was part of the England squad that won the U21 Euros earlier this year.

- There have been no talks between James Rodríguez and Orlando City, despite reports to the contrary. The Colombia international remains a free agent after leaving León earlier this year. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Napoli have lined up Arthur Atta (Udinese), Djaoui Cissé (Rennes) and Morten Frendrup (Genoa) as alternative targets to Man United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo this winter. The Serie A champions are looking to bolster their midfield options this winter following Kevin De Bruyne's recent injury. (Nicolo Schira)

- Juventus full back João Mário will ask for a transfer in the winter if his current situation at the club doesn't improve. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bayern Munich and the management of Feyenoord full back Givairo Read are "making progress" over a move. However, the German club face strong competition from the Premier League. (Sky Germany)

- Internazionale winger Luis Henrique has been offered to several French clubs including AS Monaco, Lyon and his former side Marseille. Though, as things stand, all three clubs have so far declined the invitation to make a bid. (Footmercato)

- Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are targeting deals for Premier League duo Niclas Füllkrug (West Ham) and Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford). (Sky Sports)

- Roma have made their opening move for out-of-favor Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee. (Mirror)

- Lyon midfielder Tyler Morton is attracting interest from the likes of Crystal Palace, Ajax and Sporting. (Ekrem Konur)

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Rangers and Bayer Leverkusen are all tracking the development of 19-year-old Nigeria forward Sani Suleiman, who plays for Slovak side AS Trenčín. (Rudy Galetti)

Defender Willian Pacho has signed a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain that will run until the summer of 2030. (RMC)